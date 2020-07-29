Glo Unveils New Reduced Tariff Plan for Subscribers

Globacom has unveiled a new tariff plan, which allows subscribers on its network to call all networks in the country at 11k per second.

The plan, which is another move by the company to give its customers a unique calling experience is also expected to help cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Globacom, in a statement in Lagos, said subscribers who opt for the plan will be charged an access fee of N7, which will be billed alongside their first call of the day, after which they will be able to make calls to all networks in Nigeria at 11 kobo per second (exclusive of tax) for the rest of the day.

It stated further that the access fee of N7 will be waived for any customer who does not make any call but only receives calls throughout the day.

The company said that international calls and SMS rates remain unchanged, adding that customers on the new tariff plan will pay the standard SMS and IDD tariff. It, however, added that customers can enjoy better international call rate on the Glo network by purchasing any of the IDD packs available.

Globacom said: “It is our desire to continually delight our customers with innovative products and services at the most competitive rates in the country,” adding that “This new tariff plan is another manifestation of that burning desire to add value to the lives of our customers and make it more convenient and affordable for them to communicate with one another”.

Customers can access the new tariff plan by dialing *311# and he or she will be automatically migrated to the Glo 11k per second plan.

The new tariff plan is open to both existing and new prepaid customers.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has released a chart on data subscriptions in 2020.

The chart on its website shows a steady rise in the number of subscribers to internet data via different technologies from July 2019 till date.

The chart revealed that in July 2019, data subscription stood at 174, 950,011, but rose to 196, 379, 542.

According to the commission, the chart “contains the sum total of all active telephony subscribers and teledensity as calculated on monthly and annual basis.’’

The Commission defined teledensity ‘’as the number of active telephone connections per one hundred (100) inhabitants living within an area and is expressed as a percentage figure.’’

