Ondo ADC Picks Adelegan As Guber Flag Bearer

Marketing and Public Relations Consultant, Prince Dapo Adelegan has emerged governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo State. Adelegan, who is also the 14th President of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, emerged unopposed after other aspirants stepped down for him at the party’s primary that took place last Saturday at Solton Hotel in Akure, Ondo State. Speaking at the primary, the National Secretary of the party who also doubled as the Chairman, Electoral Matters of ADC, Chief Anayo Arinze, thanked other governorship aspirants for stepping down for Adelegan to fly the party’s flag in the October governorship election in Ondo state. According to Arinze, “The people are tired of the ruling party; they are also clearly tired of the Peoples Democratic Party. From all indications, it is clear that ADC will emerge victorious in the forthcoming poll.

“We are the credible alternative. And we are presenting one of their very best sons to lead the state out of its present state of socio-economic neglect. Surely, we shall come out victorious.”

His view was corroborated by the National Secretary of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman, who said the party had all it takes to transform Ondo state.

Alhaji Suleiman said, “ADC is the fastest growing political party, most obtainable party and we are fully ready to chase Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu out of Alagbaka Government House. Come October 10, we are going to conquer, we have the strategy already.”

While making his speech after the presentation of the party’s ticket, Prince Adelegan, whose campaign slogan is tagged, “TOLUWALASE” promised to use his blueprint known as “ONDO GLOBAL and ONDO ADVANTAGE” promised to open up the economy of the state.

He added that, he would use his wealth of experience to attract local and international investors into the state, by creating more industries.

According to him, ‘‘Ondo state is the richest state in Nigeria. We have marine and sea port in Nigeria. We have granite, marble and we are also the second largest producer of Cocoa in West Africa. We will revive Ondo state and our primary mission therefore is to open our economy so that the state can receive its dues in terms of economic benefits.

‘’We would also bring on new capacities and global exposure to galvanise Ondo people and ultimately improve the fortunes of our state in all ramifications.

“My Brother, Governor Akeredolu has done his best and it is time for him to allow me (another Owo man) complete our two-term. I have demonstrated over the years that I have the competence, knowledge and compassion to lead our state. And those are the three qualities lacking in the present leadership in our state. Those leading are not competent, knowledgeable and they are not compassionate.

‘’As soon as we are sworn-in, we will design a social welfare package for the people, because democracy is a government of the people, by the people and for the people. People, people, people.”

