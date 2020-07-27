Headline

FG Announces Date for 2020 WASSCE

Eric 1 day ago
The Federal Government on Monday asked schools in the country to reopen for graduating pupils effective August 4.

It also announced that this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination would commence on August 17.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong.

In the statement titled, ‘Exit Classes To Reopen August 4th’, the ministry said the agreed dates were part of the resolution reached after a consultative meeting with the education commissioners of the 36 states of the federation and other stakeholders.

The statement signed by Goong on Monday read, “Secondary schools in the country are to reopen from the 4th of August 2020 for exit classes only.

“Students will have two weeks with which to prepare for the West African Examinations due to start on the 17th of August 2020.

“These were the unanimous decisions reached today at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Honourable Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, the proprietors of private schools and the Chief Executives of examination bodies.

