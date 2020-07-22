Just In: Eyitayo Jegede Emerges Ondo PDP Guber Flagbearer

Eyitayo Jegede has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s flag bearer for the Ondo State governorship election taking place on October 10, 2020.

Ajayi was announced as the winner after the delegates cast their votes at the party’s primary held at the International Culture and Events Center, the dome in Akure, the state capital.

Jegede polled 888 votes to defeat his closest rival and incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi who garnered 657 votes and other seven other aspirants.

The other aspirants with their votes cast include Eddy Olafeso – 175, Banji Okunomo – 90, Olabode Ayorinde – 95, Boluwaji Kunlere – 33, Olusola Ebiseeni – 29 and Godday Erewa – 14 votes.

After gathering the highest number of votes in the indirect mode adopted by the party, Chairman of the PDP Primary Election Committee and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is expected to declare Jegede the winner of the exercise.

Governor Ugwuanyi is supported by his counterpart from Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri among other members.

With this development, Jegede will now battle the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in the governorship election which is barely three months away.

Like this: Like Loading...