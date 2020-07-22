Headline
Buhari Crossed His Lane in Removing Ex-CJN, Onnoghen – Olu Akpata
By Eric Elezuo
The Head and Partner, Corporate and Commercial at Templars and Presidential candidate in the forthcoming Nigerian Bar Association election (NBA) in August, Barr. Olumide Akpata, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari over the roles he played in the removal of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.
Responding to questions from Chief Dele Momodu during a live Instagram interview, the NBA presidential hopeful said that Buhari crossed his lane at the way Onnoghen was removed, saying that his removal was a very bad and serious desecration of that office.
The accomplished lawyer added that such desecration was unacceptable, stressing that none of former CJN’s accusations were substantiated.