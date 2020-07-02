Featured

COVID-19 Reportedly Claims Ondo Health Commissioner

Wahab Adegbenro, Ondo State Commissioner for Health, is dead, SaharaReporters has reported, saying a government official confirmed the news Thursday afternoon.

The source revealed that Mr Adegbenro died on Monday after he was rushed to a hospital in Owo after contracting Coronavirus.

“The Commissioner died at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo and this has just thrown the entire cabinet into chaos.

“He died of COVID-19 because he had contracted the virus earlier and was taking drugs at his own comfort being a medical doctor.”

Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for the virus earlier this week.

