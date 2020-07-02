Bola Oyebade Becomes Governor, Rotary International District 9110, Promises to Create Opportunities for Greater Impact

Rotarian Bola Oyebade has assumed office as the new District Governor of Rotary International District 9110, Nigeria.

Rtn Oyebade, who spoke at a short hand over ceremony held at the Rotary Centre, GRA, Ikeja stated that as the Governor and leader of all Rotary clubs in Lagos and Ogun States, it is his intention to create various opportunities for Rotarians to make greater impact in their communities.

Speaking about his key programmes for the 2020-21 Rotary Year, Oyebade noted that the district will be more excited to partner and support clubs with sizeable projects. He said on his part, he is immediately embarking on free prostrate cancer screening of 1,000 men of 40 years and above. While his signature project will be the building of a Rotary Prostrate Cancer Centre.

He also revealed that another project close to his heart is the Mega Micro Credit Scheme. The Scheme aims to empower forty beneficiaries with an interest-free loan of N50,000, repayable over a period of five months.

Rtn Oyebade noted that in the area of Rotary Foundation, his goal is to raise $1million, while he will strive to increase membership of the world renowned service organization to nothing less that 4,500 by time he finishes his tenure.

He stated that the District 9110 Education Welfare and Endowment Fund (DEWEF) which donated N2million to the victims of the Abule Ado fire disaster and rolled over the scholarship of 56 exceptionally-brilliant but indigent students in tertiary Institutions in Lagos and Ogun States last year, will this year, aim to raise at least N20 million to carry out its outstanding work.

The Management Consultant and Principal Partner, BO Consultancy noted that he would deploy his expertise and experience to ensure that the theme for 2020-2021 “Rotary Opens Opportunities” is explored to the maximum in terms of greater impact.

According to him “This year, I assure residents of Lagos and Ogun States, which make up District 9110, that the they will see, read and hear more about the impressive exploits that Rotary and Rotarians will be doing. I have no doubt that we will be delivering significant projects and making impressive impact”

