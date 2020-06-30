Burna Boy, Wizkid, Others Win Big at BET Awards 2020

The 20th edition of the BET Awards held yesterday via virtual media across the world due to COVID-19. The event was hosted by Amanda Seales and performers included Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, Jay Rock, Jennifer Hudson, Questlove, Nas, Usher, YG, and many more.

Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkd went home with the Best International Act and BET HER Awards respectively. Sha Sha, the Zimbabwean act also won the Best New International Act Award.

The biggest winners on the night were Beyoncé, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend. The won two awards each.

Here is the full list of award winners;

Album of the Year

Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown

Best Group

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] – “No Guidance”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

DaBaby

Video of the Year

DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] – “Higher”

Video Director of the Year

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist

Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me”

Best International Act

Burna Boy

Best New International Act

Sha Sha

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award

Marsai Martin

Best Movie

Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

LeBron James

2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] – “Hot Girl Summer”

BET Her Award

Beyonce [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn] – “Brown Skin Girl”

