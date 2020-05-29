Shanghai to Extend Ighalo’s United Loan Deal

Odion Ighalo looks set to remain at Old Trafford for the rest of the season as his Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua, reconsider their initial stance to recall him.

The former Watford striker joined on transfer day deadline in January, and had gone on to score four goals in eight appearances for the English giants before the EPL campaign was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The striker is due to return to China at the end of May, but the possible reappearance of the 2019/20 Premier League season has led to talks of the agreement being extended.

Talks initially broke down between both clubs, but it seems communication has been restored and the CSL side now look ready to grant the striker an extension.

According to Sky Sports News, Shanghai are now open to allowing Ighalo remain with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side until next January, although they will expect him to sign a new deal with the Chinese outfit.

Ighalo’s existing contract with the Chinese club is due to expire in December 2022, although it is thought that he has been offered a new and improved deal until December 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...