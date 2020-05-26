Seasoned Lawyer, Olu Akpata Joins NBA President’s Race

Amiable and cerebral Senior Partner of Templars Law, Mr Olumide Akpata fondly called Olu has joined the race to become the next President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

In a post on his official linkedin page, Mr Akpata stated “I have officially picked the nomination form to contest for the office of the President, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

“This is my first formal step towards participating at the polls scheduled to hold between 24th and 25th of July according to the time table of the Electoral Commitee of the NBA (ECNBA).

He however stated that since the ECNBA has not lifted the ban on campaigns, he is yet to release his manifesto. He then called on all his well-wishers and followers to pray for him as he embarks on this all important assignment.

