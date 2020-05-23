COVID-19: Creatives Launch #MaskUpAfrica Campaign

By Eric Elezuo

Further to the need to initiate more avenues to curb the spread of Coronavirus disease, a group, the Creatives, is set to launch #MaskUpAfrica. The programme is basically geared towards enforcing the use of mask to halt spread from carriers, and ensure protection for those without the disease.

Speaking on the modalities for the launch billed to take place on Monday, May 25, 2020, via a press statement, the group which comprises the African Film Academy, Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, Charles Granville Company, Joyce Banda Foundation International among others, the group declared its intention to provide a total of 52 million masks for the 52 African countries at the ratio of one million masks per country.

They added that the masks will be distributed based on the most vulnerable communities.

It revealed that it is carrying out an elaborate enlightenment and fundraising campaign to ensure the project is successful.

The statement read in part:

“We need the help of fellow creatives, corporate African and every single person who identifies with the Motherland – Africa – as we prepare to embark on this massive campaign that will ensure our most vulnerable brothers and sisters are protesting by having access to masks.

“This is yet another call to unified action by Africans for Africans in keeping with the consciousness promoted by the teachings of Marcus Garvey…”

In the statement, the group further called on well meaning Africans to partner with it and join the campaign by fulfilling ‘a few basic requirements’ which include, but not limited to making a 30 seconds video supporting the campaign and showcasing the importance of wearing a facemask; make a monetary contribution of not less than one dollar as well as source and send masks to the campaign for onward distribution among others.

The African Film Academy and its partners are not new in initiating campaigns to help humanity. Among such campaigns undertaken by the group is the ‘No Baga’ campaign, which created awareness for peaceful voting and being ones brothers’ keeper.

The Coronavirus disease, which originated from Wuhan, China in December 2019, has been ravaging the world ever since, and till date, no cure has been found. At the moment, not less than five million persons are positive for the virus, and prevention is still the only known remedy.

To participate, please log on to www.africafilmacademy.com/maskupafrica

#MaskUpAfrica

