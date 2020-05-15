Entertainment

N1.3bn Can’t Even Buy My Cars, Burna Boy Boasts

Eric 1 day ago
0 8 Less than a minute

Burna Boy wants everyone who cares to listen to know that he is worth more than $3.5M.

In a post shared via his Snapchat page on Thursday, May 14, 2020, the music star laughed off the insinuation that he is worth $3.5M which when converted to naira is approximately N1.3B.

“They said I’m worth $3.5mill…That won’t even buy my cars. I might have to start doing some showing off. Nah. That’s not me. Imma just let u run with whatever ur blogs tell u. $3.5 tho. I’m dead,” he wrote.

Fun fact: By the time I recorded ”All eyes on me” I was dancing around that 3.5 level.”

Burna Boy remains one of the richest celebrities in Nigeria.

Though his estimated net worth isn’t known, the music star has spent the last few years acquiring several properties and exotic cars.

In 2019, he gave a tour of his newly acquired mansion and a lot of money went into the beautiful edifice.

Eric

Related Articles

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST WELCOMES FOURTH CHILD

May 11, 2019

Army arrests fake soldier for assaulting Baba Fryo

May 21, 2019

Majek Fashek in London, Critically Ill

September 10, 2019

Ebele the Flutist Launches New AllTalk YouTube Page, LetsTalkWithEbele

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: