N1.3bn Can’t Even Buy My Cars, Burna Boy Boasts

Burna Boy wants everyone who cares to listen to know that he is worth more than $3.5M.

In a post shared via his Snapchat page on Thursday, May 14, 2020, the music star laughed off the insinuation that he is worth $3.5M which when converted to naira is approximately N1.3B.

“They said I’m worth $3.5mill…That won’t even buy my cars. I might have to start doing some showing off. Nah. That’s not me. Imma just let u run with whatever ur blogs tell u. $3.5 tho. I’m dead,” he wrote.

“Fun fact: By the time I recorded ”All eyes on me” I was dancing around that 3.5 level.”

Burna Boy remains one of the richest celebrities in Nigeria.

Though his estimated net worth isn’t known, the music star has spent the last few years acquiring several properties and exotic cars.

In 2019, he gave a tour of his newly acquired mansion and a lot of money went into the beautiful edifice.

Like this: Like Loading...