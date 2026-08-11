Osun 2026: Adeleke vs Tinubu

By Eric Elezuo

The Osun State Governorship Election scheduled to hold this Saturday, August 15, 2026, has been described by many appellations, none of which portends an outcome democratic principles can rely on.

For the regular observers, the contest to bear the tag, Osun State Governor, for the next four years is pitched among the incumbent governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who is contesting under the umbrella of the Accord Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as Ambo and of course the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Dr. Najeem Folasayo Salaam, also called Iwaloye.

While onlookers and regular observers are hoping to see a three-horse race involving the candidates, assumed to have more followership, major political pundits have narrowed down the contest to just between the incumbent governor, Adeleke, and the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. They have based their argument on the current terse and tense political situation in the state, with Adeleke crying out to as many that cares to listen of intimidation and killings ongoing in the state, especially against members of the Accord Party.

Those, who have inadvertently placed in the imaginary ballot paper, have reasoned that the personality of Oyebamiji is completely unknown, except that he was a Finance Commissioner in the immediate past administration. More so, narratives are negative about him, having supervised the payment of half salaries to Osun workers. On the hand, they see the personality of the immediate past governor, Gboyega Oyetola, as so eroded, as a result of the downturn that characterised his tenure between 2018 and 2022.

The governor had earlier, and consistently appealed to President Tinubu to intervene in the matter though voices available to The Boss, say his calls and appeals have remain futile considering that fingers are pointing at the President, the Presidency and the Federal government as ‘silent masterminder’ of the ungenerous scenes.

In the not too distant past, Adeleke appealed Tinubu to intervene over alleged killings, intimidation and illegal detention of residents in the state ahead of the governorship election, which has been slated for Saturday, August 15.

Speaking passionately at a campaign rally in Osogbo, Adeleke warned that the people of the state would resist any attempt to rig the election, urging the President to prevent a repeat of the electoral violence witnessed in the old Western Region.

“Osun is bleeding,” the governor echoed, alleging that some residents had been killed while others were being intimidated or detained illegally.

“Mr President, something is happening in Osun State that you need to know. Our people are being killed on a daily basis. Elements within the Police are aiding APC thugs to kill our people,” Adeleke alleged, calling out once again the Osun State Police Command led by CP Ibrahim Gotan.

“We do not want history to repeat itself. What we want is a free, fair, and credible election,” the governor continued, recalling the 1983 political crisis in the old Western Region, particularly the controversy surrounding the election in Ondo State, while urged the Tinubu-led Federal Government to ensure that history did not repeat itself.

Describing the length and height of intimidation the Accord Party has endured, Adeleke claimed that seven party members had been killed in the last three months, while more than 20 others sustained gunshot injuries just as over 60 remained in what he described as illegal police detention.

He also alleged that some APC members were invoking President Tinubu’s name while carrying out acts of violence against residents.

“The shedding of blood of the innocents should stop. Osun APC members are dropping Mr President’s name to kill and maim Osun people. The name of Mr President is being dragged in the mud,” he said.

The governor appealed to President Tinubu, whom he said the Accord Party and his administration had endorsed for the 2027 presidential election, to call the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, to order.

“Mr President, you fought for democracy; do not allow your brother to undermine it,” Adeleke said, alleging that Oyetola was responsible for what he described as the crisis within the APC in Osun State.

Adeleke further alleged that the Federal government-controlled Police have been compromised and urged the security agencies to act professionally and impartially.

“The police have been compromised. Mr President should direct the Police to act professionally and impartially. The international community is watching, and this election will be seen as a test ahead of the 2027 general elections,” he said.

The governor however, expressed confidence in his chances of winning the election if it was conducted freely and fairly, adding that no amount of intimidation will make Osun people to abandon his good governance.

“With God on my side, I am confident of victory. If this election is free and fair, I will win,” he said, urging supporters to come out on August 15 to vote and remain at polling areas until their votes were counted and results declared.

The Director-General of the Imole Campaign, Senator Lere Oyewumi, also alleged that the APC, in collaboration with some Police personnel, had begun arresting Accord leaders.

He said the alleged violence and arrests would not deter the governor’s supporters from voting.

“Osun people are resolved to vote and defend their votes. The voters’ support for Governor Adeleke is because of his good performance. Killing innocent people only strengthens the resolve of the people to re-elect the governor,” Oyewumi said.

The Deputy Director-General of the campaign, Hon. Kolapo Alimi, alleged that several Accord leaders had been arrested overnight and that some of their properties were vandalised.

He vowed that the alleged arrests would not weaken the party’s support ahead of the election.

“Arresting us won’t change the popular acceptance of Accord. We won’t be intimidated,” Alimi said.

The governor and his party’s appeals and outbursts, stakeholders are of the opinion that the one person, who might help to restore both order and democratic legitimacy during the election, Mr. President, is deeply involved in the plan to see Adeleke out as the governor. The declaration of Governor Adeleke to support the reelection of President Tinubu in 2027 has not however, assuage the President to capture Osun State, and sack Adeleke.

According to insiders, President Tinubu has not shown any sign that he intends to let the Osun election run its legitimate cause as the state is needed to cement his chances of conquering the Southwest, or a large chunk of it in the 2027 presidential election. It would be recalled that Osun and Oyo states are the only states not technically loyal to the APC in the Southwest as the 2027 election approaches. Tinubu’s APC is a controlling 31 of the 36 states of the Federation. He also has the support of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, who is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The Boss learnt that Tinubu’s insistence and interest in Osun lies in the fact that it is his supposed homestead as narratives have it that he was of Iragbiji, in Boripe Local Government Area of the state. Observers noted that it would not be face-saving if in his quest to capture other states, his own home front is far away in the hands of the opposition.

In 2022, Adeleke defeated Gboyega Oyetola, who was the incumbent governor, now the Minister of Marine Economy. Oyetola is a reputed as a nephew of the president, and his loss to Adeleke in 2022 is what the Iragbiji connection, led by Tinubu, is attempting to avenge by whatever means, including manipulation of the process.

Recall that Tinubu told Catholic Bishops during their last visit to Aso Rock Villa, that ‘all is fair in politics”. Nigerians also remember his popular dictum of “Political power is not going to be served in a restaurant. They don’t serve it a la carte. At all cost, fight for it, grab it and run with it”, made in 2022, in the build up to the 2023 election, which he eventually won.

The Adeleke and Accord Party fight for their political relevance, a prominent chieftain of the ADC and friend of the governor, Chief Dele Momodu, has warned that the forthcoming election in Osun will be far from free and fair while expressing fears for Adeleke and the Osun people.

Taking to his official social media handles, Momodu warned Adeleke against assuming that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would conduct a free, fair and credible election in Osun State, alleging that the ruling APC-led government was determined to use the poll as a test run for the 2027 presidential election.