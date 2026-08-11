Adeleke Campaign Council Calls for Arrest of Senator Fadahunsi over Threat to Kill Accord Members

The Governor Ademola Adeleke camp has raised alarm over a video circulating online, where a serving senator, identified as Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, representing Osun East Senatorial District, is seen directing followers to ‘kill’ Accord Party members as the Osun State governorship election approaches, and called on the security agencies to arrest the senator.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Media and Publicity, The Imole Campaign Council (TICC), Bamidele Salam, the Council expressed dismay at the threat by a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, stressing that the public threat vindicates the the TICC concerning complaints made overtime.

Below is the full text of the statement:

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) is gravely alarmed and disturbed by a trending video of the Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, where he was seeing and heard inciting members of the APC to kill our party members and supporters wherever they are found in Ijeshaland.

The video which has been confirmed by several persons is a confirmation of the information we have gathered in the last couple of weeks as to the importation of thugs, hoodlums and fake policemen into Ilase, the hometown of the Senator and some other towns of Obokun, Oriade, Ilesa East & West and Atakumosa East & West local Government.

This open incitement to kill by the senator coupled with the threat against the lives of family members of the Accord is to say the least despicable and stands condemnable. We equally note that in the same video, Senator Fadahunsi invoked the usual boast about federal might to threaten that even if members of our political party present their voters cards at the polling unit on Saturday, his thugs will prevent them from voting.

Coming from a serving member of the National Assembly who swore to uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we feel compelled to demand that the inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Security order the arrest of senator Fadahunsi and prosecute him in accordance with relevant laws of the Federation.

We equally demand that all security formations charged with the conduct of Saturday elections pay particular attention to the six local government in Ijeshaland in order to protect the lives of our party members and every other law-abiding citizens who will come out to exercise their franchise.

We also demand that security agencies flush out armed thugs and fake policemen whom we are reliable informed have quarted in Ilase Ijesha and several other parts of Ijesha land by the senator representing Osun Senatorial district.

Let it be on record that as a party, we will hold Senator Ade Francis Fadahunsi responsible for any act of violence against any member of accord in Ijeshaland and indeed in other parts of the State and we will take all lawful steps to make senator Fadahunsi to account for any acts of killing and violence in accordance with local and internation law

The attention of the Inspector General of Police is equally drawn to operations of the IRT unit who Senator Fadahunsi had boasted severally of using to harass, intimidate and arrest leaders of the Accord. It is indeed on record that one of the aides of Senator Fadahunsi named ASP Wemimo had been the one leading IRT personnel to the homes of Accord party leaders in Ijeshaland in the past weeks. Our House of Reps candidate, Alaba Popoola who was abducted by this team on the instructions of Fadahunsi has still not been released by the Police.

While urging all law abiding citizens in Ijeshaland to remain peaceful and law abiding, we wish to charge them to defy the threat by Senator Fadahunsi and go out enmass to vote their party of choice in the state Governorship Election holding on Saturday