President Buhari Congratulates Dele Momodu at 60

By Eric Elezuo

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a healthy birthday congratulatory message to the Chairman/CEO, Ovation Media Group and veteran journalist, Bashorun Dele Momodu as he celebrates his 60th birthday.

The President’s congratulatory message is contained in a press statement signed by Special Adviser to the President
Media and Publicity, My Femi Adesina.

Buhari admitted that Momodu has left ‘his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country’, while wishing him ‘greater profundity of thoughts as he engages with readers of his weekly column, PENdulum’.

Below is the full statement:

PRESIDENT BUHARI REJOICES WITH DELE MOMODU AT 60

President Muhammadu Buhari greets journalist/publisher, Ayobamidele Abayomi Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu, popularly known as Dele Momodu, on the occasion of his 60th birthday May 16, 2020.

The President congratulates Momodu on hitting the milestone in good health and sound mind, wishing him greater contributions to the further emancipation of Nigeria in the years and decades to come.

President Buhari rejoices with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the Publisher of Ovation International, saying he has left his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country.

He wishes Momodu greater profundity of thoughts as he engages with readers of his weekly column, PENdulum.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
Media and Publicity

