Saint John’s OBA Celebrates Dele Momodu at 60

St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) has joined wellwishers around the world to celebrate Bashorun Dele Momodu, the accomplished writer, media entrepreneur, prodigious author and famous socialite who marked his 60th birthday today.

Momodu graduated from the prestigious St John’s Grammar School, Ile-Ife, in 1976.

According to a press statement by Kehinde Bamigbetan, the publicity secretary of the association, Momodu cut his literary teeth and nurtured his talents and craft as a future writer in the conducive intellectual environment of the school.

The statement says, “Bashorun Momodu has demonstrated the virtues and values of missionary education that combines spiritual and academic enlightenment.

“We are indeed proud that a product of our institution has shown the world of media the quality of our nurture.”

Recalling that Momodu showed signs of a flourishing career in the media at school, the co-ordinator of the 1972-1976 set, Professor Wale Oladipo, who was once the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party,said Momodu was very sociable and cosmopolitan as a student.

“He was the one who told us when a new musical record of any famous band has been recorded. He liked to follow happenings in the social circuit,” he said.

Bamigbetan stated that the newly-elected president, Dr.Felix Osoba and the alumni look forward to greater participation of the prolific essayist in the affairs of the association.

His words: “We congratulate Bashorun Dele Momodu on this attainment of the Diamond age and pray that God grants him good health and prosperity in the years to come.”

Like this: Like Loading...