Atiku Remembers Yar’dua, Says He’s Greatly Missed

By Eric Elezuo

A former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, eulogized former President Umar Musa Yar’dua, who died 10 years ago in office, saying the late leader will be greatly missed.

Atiku took to his Twitter handle to express his tribute to Yar’dua thus

“Ten years gone, yet the outstanding leadership & decision making acumen of late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua remains evergreen. Nigerians will not forget his undisputable achievements, pro-masses policies & positive stance towards the rule of law. He is greatly missed.-AA”

Yar’dua’s death was announced on May 5, 2010 after a prolonged illness.

