Police Arrest Clarence Peters over Video Vixen’s Death

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a popular video director, Clarence Peters and some other persons in connection with the death of a dancer, Picturekodak.

Peters’ arrest followed public outcry about the circumstances surrounding the death of the dancer.

Picturekodak allegedly got electrocuted while using her phone, which was plugged to a socket in Peters’ house in Omole Phase 1.

It was learnt that after she was electrocuted, the dancer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Nigerians, who commiserated with her family, demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said on Sunday that Peters and other people, who were present on the day of the incident, had been arrested and were being questioned at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba.

“We have him and the others in our custody; they are currently being questioned as a suspects. We are investigating the matter,” Elkana stated.

