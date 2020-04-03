COVID-19: Sierra Leone FA Donates LE656m for Clubs, Players

By Eric Elezuo

The Sierra Leone Football Association has donated the sum of LE 656 million for the country’s league clubs and players in the premier, first and second divisions as solidarity boost as the COVID-19 pandemic rages.

The donation was made Friday by the Association’s president, Madam Isha Johansen, in a letter released by the FA and made available to The Boss Newspapers.

Johansen noted that “These are abnormal and truly worrying times and the only instinctive reaction these days is how to protect and be protected. As a parent football body in Sierra Leone, we have a duty to support and protect each other.”

Below is the detailed content:

SLFA DONATES LE 656 MILLION SOLIDARITY BOOST FOR CLUBS AND PLAYERS DURING THE COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

The President of the Sierra Leone Football Association Madam Isha Johansen has today confirmed that Six Hundred and Fifty Six Million Leones (Le 656,000,000) has been donated to Premier, First and Second Division Clubs in the country as a solidarity contribution by SLFA.

Four Hundred and Six Million Leones (Le 406,000,000) will go to the 14 Premier Clubs and Two Hundred and Fifty Million Leones (Le 250,000,000) contribution goes to the 5 Regional Football Associations to be spread out and allocated to the respective lower divisional clubs (Division One and Two)

“These are abnormal and truly worrying times and the only instinctive reaction these days is how to protect and be protected. As a parent football body in Sierra Leone, we have a duty to support and protect each other.” Madam Johansen remarked.

In addition to the financial boost, several hundreds of face masks will be distributed today to SLFA staff and clubs. SLFA Media Department…

