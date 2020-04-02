Featured

Just In: Nigeria Records 10 New Coronavirus Cases in Lagos, Abuja

Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 184.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Thursday.

It tweeted that Lagos State recorded seven new cases while Abuja had three.

The development brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 98 and Abuja 34.

It said, “Ten new cases of COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria – seven in Lagos and three in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

