Four New Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Lagos

The Lagos Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has confirmed four new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos,

With this, there are now a total of 12 cases in the country.

The Health Commissioner confirmed the new cases at a news briefing on Thursday.

Professor Abayomi explained that 19 people were tested on Wednesday, four out of the cases tested positive and had been isolated for treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

