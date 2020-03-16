Headline

Sanwo-Olu Takes Lagos Explosion Pictures to Buhari in Aso Rock

Eric
By Eric Elezuo

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa to brief him about the unfortunate gas plant explosion, which happened at the Abule Ado area of Lagos on Sunday.

The governor, who had been at the blast site on two occasions between Sunday and Monday, also presented pictures of the devastation to the president.

Earlier, Buhari, through his special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, had commiserated with the Lagos State government as well as families of those who lost their lives and property.

About 60 students of Bethlehem Girls High School were injured in the explosion just as their Principal, Rev Henrietta Alokha and some staff lost their lives.

Also, it was reported that about 50 houses were damaged in the explosion which was heard from far and wide.

Sanwo-Olu pointed out that the essence of his visit was to brief the president, sort out ways of providing relief, rebuild affected areas and forestall future occurrence.

