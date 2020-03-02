FirstBank’s Adeduntan Receives Cranfield School of Management Distinguished Alumnus Award in London

By Eric Elezuo

The Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has been formally presented with the Cranfield School of Management 2020 Distinguished Alumnus Award in an elaborate ceremony held at The Royal Society, London.

The presentation was performed by the Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor, Cranfield University, Professor (Sir) Peter Gregson, FREng, MRIA, DSc.

Dr. Adeduntan was earlier in the year announced as having been honoured with the coveted award by the renowned institution.

The recognition was celebrated across Nigeria even as President Muhammadu Buhari sent a personal commendation and congratulatory message to the industrious industrialist and the FirstBank family.

Dr. Adeduntan was ably supported by his wife, Mrs. Adenike Adeduntan, in a typical expression of the saying behind every successful man there is a strong woman, as both relished the joy of achievement.

Also in attendance were Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, and CEO, FBN Bank UK, Mr. Samuel Aiyere, among others.

