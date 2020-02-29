Eliana, Parents Visit Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi After Successful Operation In India

Story: Femi E Gabriel Photo: Segun Lawal

After a successful heart surgery and treatment in India, Eliana Jewola alongside her parents, on Thursday arrived Nigeria and ushered to visit Rev. Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi at her residence in Maryland, Lagos.

The baby who once suffered a hole in the heart was sponsored by the Esther Ajayi Foundation on all expenses paid treatment to India.

Charging Eliana’s parents, Revd. Mother urged them to dedicate her to God’s work. “You have to make sure that this child goes before God. Just as Hannah allowed Samuel in the Bible to yield to God’s work, so should Eliana be. It has been God all the way; you have to channel her gaze towards establishing a heart foundation. By this, she would give back to humanity”, she said.

The baby’s father, Mr Oyewole Jewola, who said his family will be forever grateful to Rev. Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi for paying all the bills associated with the issuance of their travelling passports, visa, medical, flight and other miscellaneous, vowed to consecrate Eliana for God’s use. “She is for God”, he said.

Mr Oyewola and his wife, Florence, narrating how pathetic the situation was for the family before Revd. Mother, through her foundation – the Esther Ajayi Foundation, came to their rescue, hinted that their daughter’s health situation made them further confirmed how powerful God is.

Eliana’s father as well appreciated the amazing love shown to them by the Ajayis during Rev. Dr Ademuyiwa Ajayi’s birthday in India. He said “Mummy’s coming to Delhi, as a check-up on us, I was so excited and I felt so concerned that what have we done to deserve this goodness from our mother, because someone leaving Nigeria because of us that she does not know from anywhere and she came with her husband Daddy and their first son, Mr Emmanuel. The three of them flew all the way from Mumbai to Delhi. That distance by air is two to three hours and very stressful. They purposely came to visit us because of our little daughter. I really thank them very much”.

The baby was however received at the airport by LOC team, led by Mr Abiodun Joshua, JP.

