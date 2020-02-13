Supreme Court Removes Bayelsa Governor Elect, Lyon

Barely 24 hours to his inuaguration the Supreme Court has sacked Mr David Lyon as Governor Elect of Bayelsa State.

A five man panel of the apex court presided by Justice Mary Peter-Odili nullified the election of Lyon on the grounds that his deputy, Senator biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo presented false information to INEC in aid of his qualification for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The apex court in the judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko consequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to withdraw the certificate of Return issued to Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo.

Justice Eko also ordered that INEC immediately declare the party with the highest number of lawful votes and geographical spread.

With the judgment of the apex court, candidate of the PDP, Diri Duoye will now be inuagurated as governor of Bayelsa State.

