Man, 23, Stabs Parents to Death, Flees

A man, Micheal Okhide, has absconded after allegedly stabbing his father, Clement, and mother, Toyin, to death in their house, located at No 6, Akeem Gbadamosi Street, in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that Michael and his parents were at home when a matter happened which led him to allegedly perpetrate the crime.

Afterwards, it was learnt that the 23-year-old also allegedly attacked his sister, Mercy, a corps member, who returned home around 5.30 p.m.

Michael’s sister, Mercy, said when she got home, she saw bloodstains in the house, adding that her brother allegedly attacked her but she escaped with injuries.

She said, “When I got home around 5.30 p.m., I met the entrance door open and saw blood on the net. The door to the kitchen was also open. When I entered into the kitchen, I saw that there were bloodstains everywhere and I became scared.

“As I was leaving the kitchen, I heard my mummy screaming my name that I should run, and immediately, I saw Michael came where I was and I saw bloodstains on him.

“He told me to come inside and I refused, so, both of us started struggling and he stabbed me in my stomach and my hands but I was lucky that the cut was not deep. He wanted to prevent me from escaping but I was lucky to escape and he ran back inside and later I heard that he ran away and locked the gate with a padlock.”

A resident in the area, who identified himself has Salau, said Michael absconded after perpetrating the crime, alleging that he was a drug addict, who had been rusticated from three universities.

“I know that boy that killed his parents; he stabbed the mother and the father to death and also stabbed his sister who just got back from work where she is serving but she was able to run out of the house and survived. The police from the Ejigbo Police Division visited the scene of the crime yesterday to evacuate the corpses and also came today for further investigation.

“Nobody was around when he stabbed his parents to death in their apartment. That boy has been a thorn in their flesh and was a drug addict that had been rusticated from three private universities. He ran away after perpetrating the crime.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said a manhunt has been launched for Michael, adding that the corpses were evacuated to the Isolo General Hospital.

Elkana said, “On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, around 6.00 p.m., I was alerted that a young man, Michael Okhide, 23, had killed his father, Clement Okhide, 60 and suspected to have seriously injured his mother at No 6 Akeem Gbadamosi Street. When our men were mobilised to the scene, we found Clement, dead in a pool of his blood in the kitchen. Blood was also seen all over the kitchen and a thorough search of the house led to the discovery of the remains of Clement’s wife, Toyin, 50, in one of the locked-up rooms upstairs.

“Two corpses were recovered and deposited at the Isolo General Hospital’s mortuary. The assailant equally stabbed his sister, Mary, in the stomach and on the hands. She has visited the Ejigbo Health Centre where she received treatment. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the fleeing assailant.”

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...