Buhari Inducts Three Fighter Aircraft to Tackle Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, inducted three attack helicopters – two Agusta 109P helicopter and one Mi-171E helicopter, saying the Federal Government would do all it can to tackle insecurity.

The President noted in his address that the government would not fail the trust Nigerians reposed in him, adding that the diversification of the economy to the non-oil sector was another priority for his government.

“About a year ago, I also inducted two Agusta helicopters into the air force. These aircraft will assist the air force in the tackling of the contemporary security challenges facing our country,” the President added.

