Divine Relationship: Success in Life is Principally about Who You Know – Pst Kalejaiye

By Eric Elezuo

A Regional Evangelist of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Johnson Tomisin Kalejaiye, has said that for one to be successful in life, it has to go beyond what you know, but revolves round who you know. Kalejaiye hinted that there’s the possibility of the Ph.D holder to continue to roam the streets despite his accumulation of education and knowledge if he does not know anybody to enhance his status and speed up his quest to make use of his knowledge.

The firebrand evangelist, who is three months short of celebrating 22 years of prolific Anointing Service across the globe, made this remarks while ministering on the topic Divine Relationship during House J Fellowship held every Thursday under the guidance of successful industrialist, Mr. Bayo Fatusin.

“Everything a man desires in life can be found inside divine relationship, which is a state of connectedness. Success in life is not about what you know; it also includes who you know. Who you know can determine what you get. In other words, your connection can determine your collection. You can have 10 Ph.Ds in 10 disciplines, but if you know people, you remain at a place. The question is who do you know? A godfather or God the Father? You may not have a godfather, but if you have God the Father, you are secured,” he said.

Pastor Kalejaiye, a fellow of two professional bodies, revealed that the best and most rewarding relationship is recorded in what he called ‘chapter 23’. A further revelation unveils that chapter 23 refers to Psalms 23, otherwise known as ‘The Lord is My Shepherd’ from the first verse to the end.

Chapter 23 is a chapter loaded with blessings’ Chapter 23 is a chapter of an object that attracts the shadow’ chapter 23 is a chapter of Godly relationships between a sheep and a shepherd. Everything a man needs in life is inside Chapter 23 – divine relationship,” Kalejaiye exposed.

The vibrant evangelist, who is due to be 60 on April 1, went deeper to expatiate the relationship in Chapter 23, which he says leads to eternity.

“Chapter 23 begins with a relationship and ends with eternity”

The exposition, according to the man runs thus:

The Lord is my shepherd – relationship

I shall not want/lack – supply

He makes me lie down in green pastures – rest

He leads me beside still waters – refreshment

He restores my soul – restoration

He leads me in the path of righteousness – guidance

For His name sake – purpose

Yea, though I walk through the valley of death – protection

I will fear no evil – boldness/faith

For thou art with me – divine presence

Thy rod and thy staff; they comfort me – discipline

Thou prepares a table before in the presence of my enemies – provision

Thou anointed my head with oil – anointing and empowerment

My cup runs over – overflow

Surely, goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life – security

And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever – eternity.

“Relationship with God will provoke every other thing,” Kalejaiye submitted.

Pastor Kalejaiye, who prides himself for attending five primary schools, is a regular guest speaker at the House J Thursday fellowship, where God is dedicated men and women to move and change lives.

According to the coordinator of the fellowship, Mr. Bayo Fatusin, House J fellowship centre has over the years, remain an epicentre of life changing miracles and testimonies abound. He therefore, called on many to join for the one hour weekly gathering for an encounter of a lifetime.

