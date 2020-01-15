Anthony Kila, Others Make List of Aare-in-Council’s Advisory Team

Chief Executive Officer, CIAPS, Professor Anthony Kila, was among men of substance appointed into the advisory council of Chief Gani Adams’ led Aare-in-Council.The Aare-in-Council is the highest decision making organ of the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Abiodun Ige Gani Adams.

The appointment was made at the council’s quarterly meeting weekend where it also gave comprehensive support for the South West Governors’ security initiative, AMOTEKUN.

A communiqué issued by the Council at the end of the meeting stated that contrary to fears in certain quarters, the outfit will complement the security architecture of the region, and the nation at large, as well as boost the security of lives and property in the land.

The Council dispelled insinuation that the South West Security Network is a military wing of the Oodua Peoples Congress, declaring that the long history of OPC vis-à-vis its contribution to regional security is not in doubt.

The OPC, the communiqué further stressed, will leverage on its rich experience to support any initiative that will help secure Yorubaland and make it a no-go area to career criminals and their tribes.

The meeting, presided over by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland himself, also announced the appointment of 16 new members of the Aare-in-Council, and the constitution of an Advisory Council that would further strengthen the activities of the Aare Onakakanfo, chief among which is the preservation of the tradition, culture, general interest and culture of the Yorubas.

The new Chiefs and members of the Advisory Council are drawn from various spheres of life, including the academia, professions, clergy, media and business.

Members of the Advisory Council of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland are:

Ayo Ladigbolu -Chairman

Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN)

Prof Anthony Kila

Prof. Kemi Rotimi

Dr. Festus Adedayo

Alhaji Wasiu Abiola

Gboyega Solanke

Chief Ishola Fapounda

Sola EbiseniW

Wale Ojo-Lanre

Razaq Oladosu Buska

Richard Akinnola

Dipo KehindeG

Gabriel Akinadewo

Dotun Odumakin.

Adams reiterated that the Aare Onakakanfo-in-Council is not a secret cult, but a body with the mandate to promote and preserve Yoruba tradition, culture and heritage.

He reiterated that the body, from time to time, will continue to appraise matters affecting the Yoruba race and take definite stand in the best interest of the Yoruba, both at home and in the diaspora.

Like this: Like Loading...