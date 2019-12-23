Headline

Police Arrest, Detain House of Reps Member, Shina Peller, in Lagos

Eric 2 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

The police in Lagos State have reportedly arrested and detained a member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, at the Moroko Police Station.

Peller, who is representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Oyo State, was allegedly arrested while trying to take the bail of some clubbers.

The lawmaker is the owner of a popular Lagos club, Quilox.

A statement by Peller’s Press Secretary, Kola Popoola, claimed that the lawmaker’s offence was not disclosed to him as his phones were seized.

He said, “Peller was at Moroko Police Station to bail some of Club Quilox’s customers who had allegedly parked on the road during a show at the club.

“Prior to the kickoff of the 36 hours non-stop show which usually holds every year at Quilox, Peller had informed the concerned Lagos traffic authorities to avoid unnecessary traffic gridlock.

“On getting to Moroko Police Station, the police started harassing Peller and even went as far as seizing all his phones for no reason.

“The continuous harassment and unjust detaining of a member of House of Representatives,Peller, by the police calls for urgent attention of the media, and the Commissioner of Police.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, did not take his calls and had yet to respond to a text message on the incident.

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

ISIS Sneaking Jihadists into Nigeria from Syria, Says Report

June 19, 2018

Presidential Elections: APC Leads as INEC Releases Results (See How they Fared)

February 26, 2019

Tony Elumelu Speaks On Tax Reforms

April 26, 2019

Buhari Inaugurates APC Campaign Council, Hands over Headship to Tinubu (See Full List)

January 7, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: