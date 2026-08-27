Tinubu Mourns Top Journalist Dotun Oladipo

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Dotun Oladipo, former Political Editor of The Punch newspaper and Publisher of The Eagle Online, describing his passing as a painful loss to Nigeria’s media industry and the nation.

Tinubu’s message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday.

Oladipo reportedly died on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, in Lagos at the age of 56.

The President acknowledged Oladipo’s contributions to journalism, particularly his years of dedicated service in political reporting and his commitment to providing Nigerians with credible information through traditional and digital media platforms.

He said Oladipo’s professional career reflected the important role journalists play in strengthening democracy by informing citizens, holding public officials accountable and providing platforms for robust public discourse.

Tinubu recalled Oladipo’s passion for journalism and his contributions to the growth of digital media through The Eagle Online, which he founded after his career at Punch Newspaper.

“Dotun Oladipo’s death at the age of 56 is a painful loss to the Nigerian media community and to our nation. He was a committed journalist who devoted significant years of his life to informing the public and contributing to the development of our democracy.

“His contributions to political journalism and the digital media space will not be forgotten. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues in the Guild of Online Corporate Publishers (GOCOP) and friends. I pray that Almighty God will grant him eternal rest and give his loved ones the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” President Tinubu noted.

Like this: Like Loading…