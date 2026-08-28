2027: G100 Top Shots for Abuja Monday Meeting

Key leaders of Nigeria’s opposition, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, are expected to attend the First Summit of Nigeria’s Opposition Political Parties, convened by the G100, on Monday, August 31, 2026, at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The summit, under the theme, “A Framework for Opposition Cooperation and Coordination,” will bring together the leadership of six major opposition parties to begin structured negotiations on the terms, institutions and principles upon which they may cooperate ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement signed by G100 Convener, Salihu Moh. Lukman, the group said the meeting is not meant to decide presidential candidacy in one sitting, but to establish a formal architecture for transparent and collective negotiations.

“The first question before party leaders is not who leads the ticket. It is what we are, together, prepared to do for this country,” the statement said.

The summit follows the G100’s publication on 2 August 2026 of the Doctrine of a Necessary Democratic Opposition, and weeks of consultations with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Those talks produced a shared briefing document that identified areas of convergence while acknowledging the parties’ distinct histories and interests.

“At the centre of the consultations was a common recognition of the need for a credible, organised and competitive democratic opposition, and a willingness to engage the difficult questions that meaningful cooperation ahead of 2027 will require,” Lukman stated.

Among the proposals before the summit is the creation of five specialised Working Groups.

If approved, the groups will have four weeks to develop the principal documents and agreements needed to give institutional form to opposition cooperation.

“Cooperation does not require any party to disappear into another. The first question before party leaders is not who leads the ticket. It is what we are, together, prepared to do for this country.

“The First Summit is not intended to determine, in a single sitting, questions of presidential candidacy or the final form that opposition cooperation may take. Its immediate purpose is more fundamental, to establish and authorise a formal architecture through which those questions can be negotiated collectively, transparently and in good faith.

“Each participating political party is expected to attend with a delegation of leaders and key stakeholders, drawn from its national leadership and other relevant constituencies within the party. These delegations will participate fully in the deliberations of the Summit, ensuring that the process extends beyond the principal party leaders and draws upon a broader representation of political experience, perspectives and interests.

“Among the proposals before the Summit will be the establishment of structures that will facilitate negotiations and cooperation and five specialised Working Groups. Subject to the decisions of the participating parties, these bodies will be mandated to develop, within four weeks, the principal documents and agreements required to give institutional form to opposition cooperation,” the statement added.

Each party is expected to attend with a delegation drawn from its National Working Committee (NWC) and other key constituencies.

Expected participants at the summit are national chairmen and NWC members of ADC, APM, NDC, PDP, PRP, SDP; presidential candidates and running mates of the participating parties; and G100 signatories and members of the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives.

The G100 said it is convening the summit as a facilitator and observer, not as a substitute for the constitutional authority of the parties.

“The decisions arising from this process will remain the responsibility of the parties themselves,” the statement added.

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