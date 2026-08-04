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Oyedepo Knocks Tinubu over Worsening Insecurity, Economic Hardship

By: Eric

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General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has taken a swipe at President Bola Tinubu over the worsening insecurity and economic hardship in Nigeria.

In a viral video shared online, Oyedepo alleged that the Tinubu administration was failing to take decisive action to address the challenges bedeviling the Nigerian people.

The cleric expressed anger over the persistent attacks and killings across the country, issuing a note of warning that Nigerians who have endured the situation for a long time may no longer remain silent.

The General Overseer, however, condemned those behind the attacks and killing of unarmed Nigerians, stating that victims should not be expected to show sympathy towards the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“The president needs to act now and stop pretending. You can’t slaughter members of my family and expect me to pray for you. I will pray against you and your household.

“The government is pretending like they don’t know what to do. I have been quiet for a long time, but the bubble is about to burst,” he fumed.

He equally accused the government of appearing unaware of the severity of the security crisis, saying leaders had failed to demonstrate the urgency required to protect citizens and restore confidence.

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