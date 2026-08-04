2027: Dele Momodu Challenges Tinubu to Campaign with Performance Scorecard

By Eric Elezuo

Prominent journalist and Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Aare Dele Momodu has challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the need to campaign for reelection in 2027 with a clear, verifiable performance scorecard to Nigerians.

Momodu made the remarks on Monday while speaking during a live interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, noting that the 2027 campaign must be decided on economic reality and governance outcomes rather than political maneuvering or the leverage of incumbency.

According to the media entrepreneur, Tinubu needs to publish his scorecard because Nigerians need to know the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The 2027 election will not be difficult for Tinubu if he can show the records of his performance. Nobody hates him personally. Nobody wants to pick him out because they just don’t like him. It is about performance. Present your scorecards. So the people running around spreading hellfire, calm down and spread that energy on showing the performance of APC,” the publisher said on the breakfast show.

He knocked the APC for “abusing itself” by blaming the immediate past leadership at the federal level for the state of the nation while questioning Tinubu over the handling of Nigeria’s issues.

“What we see is the APC abusing itself and its predecessors, saying they inherited a useless government and economy. I have never seen a place where a party destroys its own predecessors like APC,” he said.

“Now, let’s assume President Tinubu inherited a bad government. What has he done to change the direction of his predecessor and change the lives of the people?”

Momodu also waded into the rift between former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying that the former President does not want Atiku’s presidential dream to materialise, and wondered why he decided to speak now when the 2027 elections are just around the corner.

It would be recalled that Obasanjo had described picking Atiku as his vice president as his greatest mistake.