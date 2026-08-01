Atiku and the Question of Reputation: Beyond the Corruption Stigmatisation

By Alaba Yusuf

“A man’s cumulative attitude, sustained over time, will extract him from the multitude,, and place him on an enviable altitude” – Anonymous

Unarguably, reputation is what people say about you. But, character is what you do when no one is watching. Good image is also based on empirical facts, not hype.

In Nigerian politics, few names attract as much heat or controversy as that of Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’sformer vice president (1999-2007) and the PresidentialCandidate of the AfricanDemocraticCongress, ADC, in next year’s polls.

For a quarter of a century, the headline has repeatedly been the same: “presidential hopeful.” And the rider being: “corruption allegations.”

Notwihstanding, Atiku over the decades has developed a thick skin to malicious misrepresentation, negative perception propaganda, campaign of calumny or even barefaced character assassination! The Waziri Adamawa, a crowned nobleman, is aware that politics in Nigeria is a dirty and deadly game.

Therefore, to adequately judge a leader fairly, one has to differentiate reputation, record, and stigmatisation. Because in this clime, allegations often become verdicts without trials. And verdicts often become brands without evidence. In the absence of the declaration of truth, speculation oftentimes takes over the driver’s seat of debates – the sort available in beer parlor discussions. More of vibes than nerve or verve.

So much so that Nigeria is fast becoming a multipurpose vehicle for rumourmongering! People are keen to accept lies , particularly the ones colured and told from the rooftops, oftentimes by so-called big men or women!

Hence the corruption label around Atiku largely comes from a tripodal school of thought: personal, public and political.

Having been a senior customs officer, and later as Vice President, Atiku was adjudged to have been at the table where big contracts were signed. In Nigerian politics, proximity is often treated as culpability. But in reality, it could as be the maxim of “the more you look, the less you see.”

Truly, only a few would recall how Atiku as the Area Administrator of Customs at the Murtala Muhammad Airport, Lagos intercepted the illegal importation of the “54 infamous suitcases containing raw cash from Saudia” meant for a high networth royal in the country, purportedly linked to the then Military Head of State, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (rtd).The rejection of inducement or official intimidation; plus a monumental act of bravery and transparency nearly caused Atiku his job and life. His career growth was deliberately stunted with delayed or denied promotions for years! How many folks can resist the temptation of mopping up raw cash running into millions, then or now? Let the truth be told! History remembers everything. Atiku stood his ground against the khaki boys in power! He was unbowed for supporting justice in the country.

That aside, the other leg of unsubstantiated allegations against Atiku would be the 2007 “Third Term” and Halliburton/Siemens issues. Although U.S. congressional records and media reports named him in connection with investigations. But no Nigerian court ever convicted him. No U.S. court charged him too.Thus unproven allegations should not tantamount to court conviction. Mere fabrications for political advantage cannot form solid foundation judicial arbitration.

Infact, Atiku remains the most investigated but never indicted public office holder in Nigeria. Why the hullabaloo?

Despite the barrage of unsolicited and unprovoked caustic attacks from his former boss, ex President Olusegun Obasanjo, Atiku’s reputational metrics keeps soaring skyward. Noise differs from poise. Even with all the government-owned anti-corruption apparatus under Obasanjo’s command, none of them found a cogent reason to nail the former number two man, Atiku, to the doorpost of any prison.

From 2015-2023, Atiku was vociferous as the leading opposition figure, and that earned him institutional condemnation from those in the corridors of power. Both his reputation and business interests were marked for demarketing,if not outright destruction.

In politics, “corrupt” is the easiest label to stick because it requires no proof to trend. Especially in Nigeria where “Dem Say” rumour travels faster than wild fire.

All put together, the aforementioned have resulted into a stigmatisation that has been hard to obliterate over the years from Atiku’s public perception characterization.

The brand damage was so bad that a mention of the name “Atiku” , in some quarters, first attract a predetermined prefix of “corruption” — even if the exponents cannot cite a conviction. Perception, truly, isn’t reality in Atiku’s case. His quiet mien has also allowed his detractors to get away with callous and libelous accusations for too long. Really sad. History needs exactitude, not wilful distortions.

However, factual records will always correct wrong narratives. Atiku’s contributions to public service, business, politics and humanitarian activities speak volumes forever. His landmark impact on society are irraceable and memorable.

Surely, stigmatisation thrives in a vacuum. But record fills it. Atiku’s immense tentacles are noticeable nationally and internationally. Facts don’t lie.

To begin with, as Vice President 1999-2007, he chaired the National Economic Council and the National Council on Privatization. He assembled a formidable econo.ic dream team led by Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, current Director General of World Trade Organization, WTO. That period paid off Nigeria’s foreign loans, opened up telecoms, banks, and cement sectors. It created a conducive and enabling environment for business to thrive,; plus millions of jobs and moved Nigeria into the realm of over 40 million telephone lines, from meagre four million.

Atiku, the talent hunter and youth mentor, also built human capacity and corporate institutions as lasting legacies. His American University of Nigeria, hotels, farms, and logistics companies that employ thousands all prove the prowess of his entrepreneurship acumen. No doubt, Atiku is the second highest employer of labour in his homestead of Adamawa State, outside of government. You can audit those businesses. They pay tax. They have payrolls. Atiku is a law abiding entrepreneurial industrialist. He has a second address outside of the political arena.

As a liberal democrat and detribalised patriot, Atiku in 2007, 2019, and 2023 challenged election results in court. That is the opposite of “strongman” politics. It is a bet on institutions, even when institutions rule against you. He is a defender of democracy.

None of this proves sainthood though. But it does prove complexity. And democracy needs us to deal in complexity, not slogans.

The former Vice President has also had a scathing battle with media trials. Nigerians often fancy that “corrupt” people be named and shamed. But they rarely demand they be tried and jailed.

If there is evidence, the EFCC, ICPC, and the courts exist. If there is no conviction after 25 years in public life, then we must ask: is this a failure of prosecution, or a failure of evidence? Atiku deserves his flowers no matter what his powerful detractors may say.

Democracy cannot run on vibes. It must run on due process. Atiku himself once said: “Let the courts decide. That is what democracy is.”

On reputation, Atiku carries a heavy burden of misconception. But he is positively huge on character. Antecedent shows a man who left a secure Customs job to enter risky politics. Who built a university in an insurgency zone. Who stayed in opposition for many years instead of defecting for comfort. Atiku somehow waxes stronger in controversy. He remains focused on the locus of his vision and mission for a better nation.

You may dislike his politics. You may disagree with privatization. But reducing 40 years of experience on the political landscape to one word — “corrupt” — is lazy criticism or journalism. Atiku is really a meticulously guided workaholic administrator and transparent leader.

In sum, Nigeria will not grow by stigmatisation. We grow by standards. Atiku is the headman to beat, politically. He has been tested, and can be trusted to take the country out of the woods.

If Atiku Abubakar has a case to answer, let it be answered in court, with evidence.

If he does not, then let his record — education investor, job creator, youth mentor, talent hunter, defender of constitutionalism, advocate of devolution and benevolent philanthropist — be weighed alongside the allegations. Facts have everlasting impact on the body of human knowledge. Lies die fast!

Sadly, a country that convicts people on the pages of newspapers or social media will never build institutions. A country that tests people in court might. Let’s explore the latter.

Because Atiku’s true reputation will not be decided by chants. It will be decided by what we choose as a country: rumor or rule of law? Atiku’s past stands tall in defense of his present and future.

That is the litmus test. Not just for him. For all of us as spectators in this political circus show. Nigeria and Nigerians must sift seeds from the chaff, and sense from nonsense.

Chief Alaba is a public affairs analyst based in Abuja