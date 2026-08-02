GLO: A Network of Necessity

By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba

There was a time in Nigeria when telecommunication was regarded as a luxury. Owning a mobile phone was a status symbol, and making a phone call was often reserved for special occasions. Today, that reality has changed completely. In the digital age, communication is no longer an option; it is the invisible thread that holds families together, drives businesses, supports education, powers healthcare, and sustains national development.

Imagine a father rushing his pregnant wife to the hospital in the middle of the night. Imagine a university student waiting anxiously to download lecture materials before an examination. Picture a trader in Kano negotiating the price of goods with a supplier in Lagos, or a son working hundreds of kilometres away calling home to check on his ageing parents. In moments like these, every second matters, and reliable communication becomes more than technology, it becomes a necessity.

Especially during the rainy season like in many states of Nigeria currently, when adverse weather can make reliable connectivity more challenging in many places, the importance of a dependable network becomes even more apparent.

This is where Globacom, popularly known as Glo, has evolved beyond being just another telecommunications company. It has become a network of necessity. Thanks to the vision of the spirit of Africa, Dr. Michael Adenuga.

The true value of any communication network is not measured merely by the number of subscribers it has, but by the countless lives it quietly supports every single day. Every successful bank transfer, every online classroom, every emergency phone call, every business transaction, every virtual meeting, and every reassuring conversation between loved ones depends on one simple thing: dependable connectivity.

For millions of Nigerians, Glo provides that essential bridge. Students rely on affordable data to access digital libraries, attend online lectures, and compete in a knowledge-driven world. Entrepreneurs promote their products, receive customer orders, and manage their businesses through mobile connectivity. Farmers obtain market information and weather updates, while healthcare professionals increasingly embrace telemedicine to reach patients beyond the walls of hospitals. In each of these situations, communication is not a convenience, it is an indispensable tool for survival and progress.

Interestingly, neuroscience offers another perspective on why reliable communication matters. The human brain is naturally wired to seek certainty and connection. During emergencies or periods of uncertainty, hearing the reassuring voice of a loved one or receiving timely information can reduce anxiety and improve decision making. Reliable communication therefore does more than transmit voices and data; it supports emotional well-being by reducing unnecessary stress and strengthening social bonds. In many ways, every successful phone call represents not just a technological achievement but also a psychological lifeline.

As Nigeria steadily embraces digital transformation, communication networks have become as important as roads, electricity, and clean water. A nation’s economic growth increasingly depends on the uninterrupted flow of information. Small businesses expand through social media. Young innovators build technology startups from their smartphones. Professionals work remotely. Families separated by distance remain emotionally connected despite living in different cities or even different continents. Glo’s reliable network is indeed a necessity!

The future promises even greater dependence on digital infrastructure. Artificial intelligence, smart agriculture, digital healthcare, online education, electronic governance, and financial technology will all require networks that are reliable, accessible, and affordable. The importance of dependable connectivity will only continue to grow.

This is why describing Glo simply as a telecommunications provider understates its significance. Its impact extends beyond phone calls and internet services. It connects opportunities with ambition, families with hope, businesses with customers, and communities with the rest of the world. Quietly and consistently, it has become part of the everyday fabric of Nigerian life.

Electricity illuminates our homes. Roads connect our cities. Water sustains our bodies. In much the same way, communication sustains modern society. Without it, commerce slows, education suffers, healthcare becomes less effective, and families grow more distant.

In today’s Nigeria, a dependable network is no longer a luxury to be admired. It is an essential service to be relied upon. That is why Glo deserves to be recognised not merely as a telecommunications company, but as what millions of Nigerians experience every day, a network of necessity!