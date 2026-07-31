Tyla Cancels Lagos Concert Following Backlash

South African Singer, Tyla has cancelled her planned concert in Lagos after backlash from Nigerians over the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other Africans living in South Africa.

Rather than directly address the uproar over the planned concert and the opposition from notable Nigerians like social media activist, Martin Vincent Otse, popularly called, VeryDarkMan, and other Nigerians on social media, the South African singer chose to remove Lagos from the list of cities she is scheduled to visit during her A-Pop World tour.

Social media influencer, VeryDarkMan, in a video post, warned the singer and the promoters of her concert against bringing the singer to Lagos amidst the ongoing xenophobic attacks that has led to the death of many Nigerians living in the rainbow country.

He also criticised Tyla for her silence in the face of the deadly attacks.

In his video post, VDM stated: “There will be no Tyla concert in Nigeria. It is not happening. This is a warning to the organizers and the show promoters bringing Tyla to Nigeria. That show is not happening.

“Not when Chidinma Adetshina is battling deportation in South African court. Now you want to bring in Tyla and sell tickets so that Tyla will make money off Nigerians. The same Nigerians that South Africans hate so much.

“This is a warning to you, if you go ahead with that show, we will come to the venue and we will bring the show down.”

Other notable Nigerians on social media have also called for a total boycott of the concert to retaliate the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.