Gunmen Attack Private Hostel, Kidnap Five Ogun Poly Students, Police Launch Rescue Mission

The Ogun State Police Command has launched a coordinated rescue operation following the abduction of at least five students during an attack by suspected gunmen on a private hostel serving students of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade (GAPOSA) in Ipara-Remo, Ogun State.

The attack occurred at about 8pm on Wednesday when the armed men stormed a private hostel along Paraga Road, Ipara, a community adjoining the institution, firing gunshots and whisking away several occupants after an operation that reportedly lasted about 30 minutes.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi B. Babaseyi, said the command immediately activated a joint security response after receiving a distress call.

According to him, tactical police teams, intelligence assets and other security agencies have been deployed to the area to secure the victims’ release and arrest those responsible.

“The Ogun State Police Command is aware of the abduction incident at a private hostel in the Ipara area on the night of Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

“Immediately the distress report was received, the Police and other security agencies activated a coordinated operational response, deploying tactical teams and intelligence assets to the area. Rescue operations are ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the apprehension of those responsible,” Babaseyi said.

The police spokesman appealed to parents, students and residents to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation capable of undermining the ongoing operation.

He urged members of the public to report suspicious persons or activities through the Gateway Shield toll-free line (0800 000 9111) or the command’s emergency numbers.

Although the police said investigations were ongoing to verify the exact number of victims, the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institution confirmed that five students were abducted during the attack.

In a statement jointly signed by SUG President Akinpelu Bukunmi Timothy, General Secretary Salau Boluwaduro Saidat, and Public Relations Officer Matthew Francis Sonayon, the union described the attacked hostel as being in a remote area surrounded by thick bush, making it vulnerable to criminal attacks.

The union said the assailants struck at about 7:45pm, firing several gunshots during the invasion. While some students escaped through the hostel’s POP ceiling, others were unable to flee before the attackers whisked them away.

It added that no life was lost during the incident and confirmed that the matter had been reported to the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies.

The student leaders also urged students, parents and members of the public to disregard false and exaggerated reports circulating on social media, insisting that misinformation would only create unnecessary panic within the academic community.

Following the attack, the management of Gateway ICT Polytechnic suspended all examinations scheduled for Thursday.

In a notice to students, the institution announced the cancellation of Thursday’s examinations while retaining Friday’s examinations as scheduled, subject to further review.

“Following the unfortunate incident that occurred yesterday, today’s examination has been cancelled. However, tomorrow’s examination remains scheduled as planned. If there is any change regarding tomorrow’s examination, an official announcement will be communicated promptly,” the notice stated.