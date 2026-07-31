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19-Year-Old Housewife Bags Death Sentence for Killing Husband

By: Eric

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A 19-year-old housewife, Saudat Jibrin, has been sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of her 30-year-old husband, Salisu Idris, nine days after their wedding.

Jibrin, who lives in Kumbosto Local Government Area of Kano, was charged with culpable homicide.

Delivering judgment, Justice Maryam Sabo of Kano High Court held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“I hereby sentence Saudat Jibrin to death by hanging for culpable homicide. You have 90 days to appeal,” the judge ruled.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Lamido Abba-Sorondinki told the court that Jibrin committed the offence on May 5, 2025, at Farawa Quarters in Kano.

He said that at about 9pm Jibrin laced her husband’s “Zoho” drink and slashed his throat with a knife nine days after their wedding.

Abba-Sorondinki presented two witnesses to prove its case against the defendant.

The convict denied committing the offence.

The prosecutor said the offence contravenes the provision of Section 221(a) of the Penal Code.

The Defence Counsel, Abdulfatah Muhammad, presented the convict to testify in her own defence, Muhammad pleaded for leniency on behalf of his client, saying she had become a changed person while in custody, having memorised the Holy Qur’an.

He also urged the court to consider that the convict is the oldest child of her parents, adding that her siblings depend on her for their survival.

NAN

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