Friday Sermon: Of Tragedy and Faith: Our Ultimate Test

By Babatunde Jose

“Do the people think that they will be left to say, ‘We believe’ and they will not be tested?” (Surah Al-‘Ankabut, 29:2)

In Islam, calamities are not seen as random or purposeless events. They are understood as tests from Allah, a means of purifying one’s faith, and an opportunity to reflect on the transient nature of this world. Calamities remind Muslims that this life is temporary and that their ultimate purpose is to prepare for the Hereafter.

Life is full of uncertainties, challenges, and unexpected difficulties. Whether it’s a personal tragedy, a natural disaster, or a global crisis, every individual faces trials at some point in their life. These calamities are not mere misfortunes but tests from Allah (SWT), designed to strengthen faith and purify the soul.

Whether through death, separation, or hardship, losing someone or something dear to us can be overwhelming. The pangs of grief can feel all-consuming, making it seem as if the pain will never end. In these moments, our hearts feel heavy, and blinded by tears, we often fail to see the light.

But even in the darkest moments, Islam offers a profound source of light and comfort. There is a powerful statement that provides an anchor in the storm of trauma, reminding us of a fundamental truth: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji`oon” (Verily, unto God do we belong and, verily, unto Him we shall return). (Quran 2:156)

This single phrase holds the key to navigating grief with grace and strengthening our faith when we need it most.

When we take a moment to truly reflect on these words, we find a powerful message that answers our deepest questions and soothes our rawest emotions. It leaves no space for lasting anger or bitterness. We recognize that God alone holds all sovereignty, and even our most painful moments occur only by His will.

It allows us to forgive those who have wronged us, knowing that true justice and judgment belong to God. By releasing this burden, we free ourselves.

The word ‘Inna’ (verily) appears twice, emphasizing the absolute certainty of our origin and our destination. God is Al-Awwal (The First) and Al-Akhir (The Last). This knowledge is the source of light in every moment of despair.

Instead of being blinded by sadness, we can train ourselves to find contentment in God’s decree. Allah Himself tells us in the Quran that trials are a certainty, but so is the reward for patience (sabr).

The life of Umm Salamah (RA), a wife of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), provides a perfect example of patience in action.

When her first husband, Abu Salamah, passed away from wounds sustained in the Battle of Uhud, she was heartbroken. Yet, in her immense grief, she turned to Allah.

Remembering a supplication the Prophet had taught her, she prayed: Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji`oon; Allahumma ajirni fi musibati wa akhlif li khayran minha” (Verily, we belong to Allah and unto Him we shall return. O Allah! Reward me for this calamity and grant me something better in its place.

Even as she wondered who could possibly be better than Abu Salamah, she placed her complete trust in God. Allah answered her prayer in the most beautiful way: He compensated her with the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) himself as her husband.

This powerful legacy shows that when a believer faces loss with patience and reliance on God, Allah will always replace what was lost with something better.

Islam teaches that life itself is a test from Allah (SWT). Our experiences—whether ease or hardship—serve as trials to assess our faith, patience, gratitude, and perseverance.

Allah says in the Quran: “And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient—those who, when disaster strikes them, say, ‘Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.”(Quran 2:155–156)

The Prophets (peace be upon them) were among the most tested of people. Their lives show that hardship does not mean abandonment by Allah but rather closeness to Him.

Prophet Ayyub (Job, AS): Endured severe illness and loss yet remained steadfast, saying: “Indeed, adversity has touched me, and You are the Most Merciful of the merciful.” (Qur’an 21:83)

Prophet Yusuf (Joseph, AS): Was betrayed by his brothers, thrown into a well, sold into slavery, and imprisoned unjustly, yet he never lost trust in Allah’s wisdom.

Prophet Muhammad (SAW): Faced immense trials—poverty, persecution, loss of children, and battles against enemies—but continued his mission with patience and perseverance.

These examples show that trials are signs of Allah’s love and a means of elevating one’s spiritual rank.

Hardship reveals the sincerity of a person’s faith. When life is easy, faith may appear strong, but true belief is proven when one continues to trust Allah during suffering.

Suffering serves as a purification from sins. Thus, every difficulty endured with patience wipes away sins and elevates the believer.

Trials remind us that we are not self-sufficient. Hardship drives believers to humility, prayer, and reliance upon Allah. It breaks arrogance and instills gratitude for blessings that are often taken for granted.

Patience in the face of hardship is a key to Paradise. Suffering also balances human life on earth. Without difficulties, people may become heedless, arrogant, or forgetful of their purpose. Hardship pulls the heart back toward Allah and reminds us of the temporary nature of this world.

Patience is one of the highest virtues in Islam. The Quran repeatedly praises those who remain patient in adversity. It is not passive resignation but active trust in Allah’s wisdom while continuing to do good deeds.

Prayer is the believer’s direct connection to Allah during hardship. Islam emphasizes that no difficulty is permanent. Allah promises that relief always follows hardship: “For indeed, with hardship [will be] ease. Indeed, with hardship [will be] ease.” (Quran 94:5–6)

While some hardships may be consequences of sins, not all suffering is punishment. For the believer, it may be a means of purification or elevation in rank.

Islam does not equate material comfort with divine approval. A wealthy person may be in greater danger of heedlessness, while a suffering person may be beloved to Allah for their patience.

Islam does not deny human emotions. The Prophet (SAW) himself wept at the loss of his son Ibrahim and expressed grief. What Islam teaches is to channel sadness with faith, patience, and trust in Allah’s decree.

The ultimate explanation of suffering lies in the divine wisdom of Allah, which surpasses human understanding. The Quran acknowledges that humans cannot always perceive the greater good behind trials: “But perhaps you hate a thing and it is good for you; and perhaps you love a thing and it is bad for you. And Allah Knows, while you know not.” (Quran 2:216)

Suffering, therefore, should be viewed with humility and trust in Allah’s wisdom. What appears as pain may, in reality, be a path to greater mercy, forgiveness, and eternal reward.

No matter how great the suffering, Islam teaches that this world is fleeting and that the true life is in the Hereafter. Hardship will not last forever, but the rewards of patience are eternal.

The Prophet (SAW) said: “On the Day of Resurrection, those who endured hardship will be given their reward in full, to the extent that those who lived in comfort will wish they had suffered more in this world.” (Sunan al-Tirmidhi)

This perspective gives believers strength to endure, knowing that every moment of suffering draws them closer to eternal peace in Jannah.

In Islam, suffering and hardship are not meaningless or cruel; they are part of Allah’s divine plan, filled with wisdom and mercy. They test faith, purify sins, inspire compassion, and remind believers of their ultimate purpose.

While pain may bring tears and sorrow, Islam gives hope: every hardship has a purpose, every difficulty has an end, and every believer who endures patiently will be rewarded beyond imagination.

“So be patient. Indeed, the promise of Allah is truth.” (Qur’an 30:60)

Today, as we reel from pain, loss, and injustice, we are reminded that our faith teaches us to persevere with hope, act with mercy, and trust in Allah’s perfect plan.

It is therefore in this light that we commiserate with our brother, friend and fellow Bearer, Elder Gbolahan Agoro (Agoro omo Odiyan) who recently lost his first daughter Alhaja Kafayat Kemi Bawa–Allah. May Allah grant her Jannatul Firdous. And continue to give Bearer Agoro and family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Whether through death, separation, or hardship, losing someone or something dear to us can be overwhelming. The pangs of grief can feel all-consuming, making it seem as if the pain will never end. In these moments, our hearts feel heavy, and blinded by tears, we often fail to see the light.

But even in the darkest moments, Islam offers a profound source of light and comfort. There is a powerful statement that provides an anchor in the storm of trauma, reminding us of a fundamental truth: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji`oon” (Verily, unto God do we belong and, verily, unto Him we shall return). This single phrase holds the key to navigating grief with grace and strengthening our faith when we need it most.

When we take a moment to truly reflect on these words, we find a powerful message that answers our deepest questions and soothes our rawest emotions. This statement encapsulates the essence of our existence: where we came from and where we are ultimately headed—to Allah (God).

In this past week, we remember two departed great Bearers and brothers: Bearer Muftau Oladapo Durosinmi-Etti, last Sunday and Abdul-Rahman Olatunji Disu next Monday. May Allah grant both of them Jannatul Firdous, Amen.

As we were putting this together, another tragedy occurred; this time it was the death of Oyenike Sobowale (Nee Okeowo), daughter of our respected Anti Faosa Grillo. Nike died last Tuesday survived by her husband, children, siblings, uncles and cousins. Some said the death was untimely. Untimely? Who set the time?

But the Imam Tafsr once said there is nothing like untimely death, all deaths are ordained by Allah. We signed the time of our death; where, when and how before we were born. Some die immediately they enter the world from the womb, some before they are 10, others in secondary school and some on the day of their graduation and so on, ad infinitum.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilehi rajioon, faraun warayanu wajanati naim!” We all come from Allah and to him is our return. Then [for him is] rest and bounty and a garden of pleasure. (Surah Baqarah 2:156 & Surah Waqi’ah 56:89)

Barka Juma’at and happy weekend