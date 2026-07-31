Glo, Samsung Unveil Galaxy Z Fold8 Series with Exclusive Data Offer

Digital solution provider, Globacom and World leading manufacturers of electronic devices, Samsung have deepened their strategic partnership with the official launch of the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8 at an exclusive Masterclass in Gloworld on Victoria Island, Lagos.

During the event, Samsung presented Globacom with its Foldable Legacy Award, celebrating years of collaboration in delivering premium mobile experiences and exclusive offers to Nigerian consumers.

To mark the launch, every purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra or Z Fold8 at Gloworld outlets nationwide includes 18GB of free Glo data, delivered as 3GB monthly for six months, a Glo eSIM with a Premium Number and 10GB monthly bonus data for six months. Customers will also enjoy benefits worth up to ₦1 million, including access to Samsung Care+ and flexible payment options.

Samsung’s Product Manager for EIP & MNOs, Solomon Osibeluwo, expressed gratitude to Globacom for its unwavering trust and support in bringing cutting-edge technology directly to subscribers.

Osibeluwo highlighted that the new series features Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processing, enhanced Galaxy AI tools, a slim passport-inspired design, and an anti-reflective display for seamless multitasking and outdoors viewing.

Gloworld Director Mohamed Rabie noted that the launch marks another key milestone, pairing Samsung’s AI-driven technology with Glo’s reliable network to empower customers to work and create smarter.

Rabie announced that pre-orders for both devices are officially open at all Gloworld outlets from July 22 to August 20, granting early access to the flagship foldables.

The Masterclass concluded with live demonstrations, allowing media, tech enthusiasts, and partners to experience the flagship devices firsthand while reaffirming both brands’ commitment to local innovation.