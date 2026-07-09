When a Building Finally Begins to Breathe

By ‘dayo Adedayo

There are days when a building is just a building.

Then there are days when it suddenly comes alive.

Yesterday 8th July, 2026, was one of those unforgettable days.

Within minutes of each other, we welcomed the TVC News team and the students of the Department of Transport Management, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, to the DAP Experience Centre, Lagos. They arrived as visitors, but unknowingly, they also arrived as history makers.

The first television station and the first tertiary institution to experience a place that, until now, has existed only in our dreams, our sweat, our prayers and our unwavering belief in Nigeria.

As I stood before them, I realised I was no longer introducing a building.

I was introducing a dream that had waited patiently for more than two decades to find its voice.

We began, not with bricks and mortar, but with an idea.

An idea that every line on this building must have a purpose. Every curve must tell a story. Every window must frame hope. Every pillar must carry conviction. Every staircase must remind us that greatness is never reached without climbing. Every room must whisper something about our people, our history, our struggles, our victories and the extraordinary beauty called Nigeria.

Architecture, to me, is frozen poetry.

If you listen carefully enough, every building speaks.

This one speaks of a nation too blessed to be ignored.

As we moved from one space to another, questions flowed freely. They wanted to know why the building looked the way it did. Why certain windows were positioned where they are. Why the walls rise and fall as they do. Why some spaces feel intimate while others open like an embrace.

Every answer carried them beyond architecture.

It carried them into purpose.

Into vision.

Into the conviction that we, as Nigerians, have no other nation to call our own. We may admire the beauty of distant lands, but no country can ever inherit our responsibility to preserve the soul of Nigeria.

If we do not tell our story, somebody else will.

And when others tell your story, they often tell it from where they are standing, not from where you are.

That is why the DAP Experience Centre exists.

It exists so that a child from Maiduguri can discover the beauty of Brass.

So that a student from Abeokuta can marvel at the landscapes of Mambilla.

So that a visitor from London, New York or Tokyo can walk through one building and discover that Nigeria is not a headline, but a civilisation.

It exists so that Nigeria can introduce herself.

Not through stereotypes.

Not through breaking news.

But through her beauty, her resilience, her diversity, her creativity and the countless ordinary men and women whose lives have quietly built this remarkable nation.

Somewhere during the tour, my wristwatch informed me that I had walked almost 15,000 steps.

I smiled.

Dreams have never been measured in kilometres.

They are measured in footsteps.

Each step reminded me of every disappointment that refused to become defeat.

Every closed door that prepared me for a better entrance.

Every sleepless night.

Every prayer.

Every sacrifice.

Yesterday, those footsteps finally had an audience.

Then came the moment I shall never forget.

The students gathered together before leaving.

Without prompting.

Without rehearsal.

They stood proudly and sang the Olabisi Onabanjo University anthem.

Suddenly, the building became silent.

It was almost as though the walls themselves paused to listen.

The empty galleries, the waiting rooms, the corridors and the staircases received those young voices like a blessing from heaven.

For a brief moment, the Centre was no longer waiting to be commissioned.

It had already found its heartbeat.

I watched them walk away, and I confess, my heart was full.

Years from now, thousands of children will laugh here.

Researchers will discover here.

Artists will create here.

Families will make memories here.

Photographers will find inspiration here.

Visitors from every corner of the world will come to understand that Nigeria is far greater than the narrow stories often told about her.

But long after those countless footsteps have faded into history, I will always remember the first.

The first television cameras that came before the ribbon was cut.

The first university students who filled these spaces with curiosity, hope and youthful dreams.

The first school anthem that echoed through these walls.

One day, the ribbon will be cut.

Distinguished guests will arrive.

The cameras will flash.

Speeches will be delivered.

Applause will fill these halls.

The world will celebrate what they can see.

But I will quietly remember what they could not see.

The tears hidden behind determination.

The sleepless nights.

The countless setbacks.

The prayers whispered when no one was listening.

The faith that refused to surrender.

Because long before that day arrives, history has already chosen her own opening ceremony.

It was written in the curiosity of students.

It was captured through the lenses of television cameras.

It echoed in the anthem of a university.

And it was sealed by nearly 15,000 footsteps of one grateful Nigerian who simply dared to believe that his country deserved a home where her story could finally be told with pride.

Buildings are made with concrete.

Museums are filled with collections.

But institutions…

Institutions are built with dreams.

Yesterday, the DAP Experience Centre took its very first breath.

May generations yet unborn walk these halls and leave believing, as I have always believed, that there is no nation like Nigeria.

Welcome to the DAP Experience Centre.

Where Nigeria remembers.

Where Nigeria learns.

Where Nigeria inspires.

Where Nigeria lives forever.