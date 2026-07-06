Opinion
The Audacity of the Rubber Stamp Republic
By Boma Lilian Braide(Esq.)
I am going to drop the polite grammar and speak instead with the raw, burning anger that every suffering Nigerian now feels. The government’s official response to this scandal is an insult to our collective intelligence.
How does anyone expect a nation of over two hundred million people, many of whom can barely afford a meal, to accept the childish story that, a lone con artist, armed with a single forged letter, conquered the apex institutions of the Federal Republic and printed his own sovereignty?
Are we truly meant to believe that one man hijacked the country’s most powerful financial, legal and security institutions for over two years without high level assistance from within? Do the authorities genuinely take us for fools?
The audacity is staggering. We are asked to believe that, with the Department of State Services and our entire intelligence network at its disposal, a single individual, lacking protection from insiders, managed to run the operations of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council from a physical office inside the Federal Secretariat for 28 months.
That he extracted a sovereign domain name from the National Information Technology Development Agency, ordered the Accountant General to deploy career civil servants, was received with honours by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, secured a seat beside the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and opened 34 separate bank accounts across the country, all without a single accomplice inside government.
It is a physical impossibility. No single person wakes up, forges one letter, and compels ten major government institutions to do his bidding without powerful insiders clearing his path.
The legislative arm of government is equally complicit in this failure. The same senators and representatives who insist they are guarding our national treasury during budget defence sessions stood by while budget code 0111062001 was quietly inserted into pages fifty and fifty one of the 2026 Appropriation Act, handing ₦1.3 billion of public funds to a ghost.
This is a horror story unfolding in real time, in which the very people elected to protect our commonwealth were caught sleeping on duty, only to rush out with long, hollow press releases once the secret leaked and public outrage began.
So We are expected to believe that a phantom entity infiltrated government computer systems and inserted a multi-billion Naira agency into the President’s budget proposal before it even reached the National Assembly on 19 December 2025, without a single official noticing. This episode lays bare the broken pipelines that allow greedy politicians and their associates to clone the machinery of state, occupy government offices and siphon public funds from within.
The roots of this failure lie squarely within the Budget Office of the Federation and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. The national budget is meant to be locked securely inside the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System; a portal built specifically to ensure that not a single kobo is spent unless it belongs to a legally recognised ministry. Yet a brand-new budget code for 2026, one with no legal or financial existence in either 2024 or 2025, was manufactured and smuggled into that very system.
Let us be honest with ourselves. For a fake agency to lock down a ₦1.3 billion allocation; covering salaries, office running costs and capital projects, including a highly specific ₦182.5 million earmarked for summit logistics, someone holding a high-level administrative password had to sit at a terminal and type those figures in personally. A budget code does not generate itself, and it certainly does not wander into a signed executive budget document by accident. That this fraudulent code survived every committee defence session and review stage on its way to becoming law proves that legislative oversight in the National Assembly has become theatre, a performance of political alignment rather than a genuine audit of public spending.
This financial decay extends directly into the banking sector, where a phantom agency was permitted to open and operate 34 separate commercial bank accounts, in open defiance of the Treasury Single Account policy. Nigerian banking regulations state plainly that no commercial bank may open an institutional account for a government body without a physically verified letter of introduction from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation. That dozens of active accounts were spread across multiple well-known banks confirms that compliance checks have become a formality rather than a safeguard. It reveals that bank managers, driven by aggressive deposit targets, abandon due diligence the moment a well-dressed client arrives bearing a document stamped with the State House logo. This failure of compliance handed a criminal syndicate a secure, private channel through which to move, conceal and launder stolen public funds under the very nose of our financial regulators.
The digital and physical infrastructure erected for this fake agency in the heart of Abuja exposes a civil service built on blind obedience rather than genuine coordination.
On 30 September 2024, the National Information Technology Development Agency formally approved and activated an official government website, pfipc.gov.ng, for this ghost council. The agency’s own guidelines mandate a rigorous verification process, requiring explicit clearance from verified ministers or heads of legitimate agencies before granting the digital authority of a gov.ng suffix. That this fraudulent domain went live suggests that verification officers either abandoned their own rulebook entirely or were complicit in the scheme.
Once the fraudsters secured this digital camouflage, they used it to acquire a physical headquarters on the second floor of Phase III of the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, a heavily guarded government complex where legitimate agencies often wait months for a single office. The machinery of civil service ran on unquestioning deference. When the fake director requested staff on 4 April 2025, deployment officers at the Accountant General’s office processed the request without hesitation. Three senior civil servants were formally deployed to a ghost agency, and their posting letters were proudly published on the government’s official website on 28 August 2025. These civil servants reported for duty on 8 September, took up desks and drew salaries funded by taxpayers to serve a fictitious employer, exposing a payroll system entirely disconnected from statutory reality.
The mainstream legitimisation of this fraud reached its most embarrassing point because senior public officials appear more concerned with media appearances than with basic verification. On 16 May 2025, the leader of this fake council secured a formal, high-profile meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, inside the National Assembly itself. State television and major newspapers broadcast the encounter widely, lending an air of legitimacy to what was, in truth, an elaborate deception. The collapse of national security oversight became even more absurd on 4 September 2025, when the same individual walked into the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and was received warmly by its Chairman. The Commission went so far as to issue a joint press release with him on foreign direct investment. When the nation’s foremost anti-corruption body stands shoulder to shoulder with an unverified actor and amplifies his scheme through its own official channels, it signals that our intelligence infrastructure has failed at its most basic function. Even after law enforcement eventually caught up with the man, the state-owned Voice of Nigeria continued, as recently as April 2026, to publish reports referring to him as an active state coordinator while he remained free on police bail, proof that different arms of government remain entirely unaware of what others are prosecuting.
The presidency’s official statement, released on 1 July 2026, reads less like an explanation and more like a calculated effort to shield the truth and protect those responsible. It offers no account of how a fraudulent agency secured a fresh budget code and a ₦1.3 billion allocation inside a signed national law. It says nothing about the failure at the National Information Technology Development Agency. It withholds the names of every civil servant involved in the deployments. As if to underline the government’s inability to manage even the basic mechanics of damage control, a simple WHOIS domain check conducted on 2 July 2026 confirmed that the fraudulent website, pfipc.gov.ng, remained live and active, even after the scandal had been fully exposed.
This is not the first time Nigerians have watched a phantom institution flourish inside a system that claims to operate on checks and balances. From padded budgets to non-existent contractors and duplicated agencies, the pattern is familiar even when the scale of this particular scheme is not. What distinguishes the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council affair is the sheer number of institutions it managed to pass through unchallenged. A forged letter does not, on its own, open 34 bank accounts, secure a government domain, furnish an office inside the Federal Secretariat and win an audience with a Deputy Speaker. Each of those steps required a human being, seated inside a genuine institution, choosing either to look away or to actively lend a hand. Until the government names those individuals, every reassurance issued from Aso Rock will remain an exercise in public relations rather than accountability.
There is a broader lesson here about the fragility of our institutional memory. Agencies that exist only on paper, tied to a fabricated budget line, are not merely a financial embarrassment. They represent a direct threat to the credibility of every genuine government programme competing for the same scarce resources. When citizens learn that a ghost council secured more administrative goodwill in twenty-eight months than many legitimate ministries manage in years, it becomes harder to convince anyone that public institutions deserve their trust or their taxes. That erosion of trust, more than the Naira value of the fraud itself, is the true cost of this scandal.
Nigerians deserve better than this. The fact that not a single senior official within the Budget Office, the National Information Technology Development Agency or the Accountant General’s office has been suspended, named or prosecuted suggests that the rot extends far beyond one man and his forged letter. We are tired of a political system in which officials manufacture fictitious agencies to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens struggle under the weight of failing economic policy.
A nation cannot fight corruption with press releases alone; it must be willing to expose and punish the insiders who make such schemes possible in the first place.
We are neither blind nor naive. We will no longer accept a system of governance in which the machinery of the state can be simulated, occupied and exploited by anyone with the right connections, while the people who fund that machinery through their taxes and their patience are left to bear the cost. Until those responsible are named and held to account, this episode will stand as one more reminder that impunity, not incompetence, remains the defining feature of governance in Nigeria.
Opinion
The Inherited Fracture: Escaping the Divide-and-Rule Instinct Across Board
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“The old empire did not bequeath us a map; it bequeathed us a reflex. We are the first generation with the tools to see the fracture, and therefore the first with the moral chore of mending it—not through the erasure of difference, but through the deliberate weaving of it into a load-bearing fabric. The shackle was never iron; it was a story we mistook for our skin. The task, therefore, is not to break free, but to finally tell a truer one, and in the telling, become whole enough to bequeath wholeness.”
Introduction: The Quiet Inheritance
No child is born with a map of enemies. No infant instinctively divides the world into “us” and “them.” Yet by adolescence, most of us have unconsciously inherited a vivid cartography of division—lines drawn long before our first breath, tracing the borders of tribe, class, ideology, and nation. This inheritance is not accidental. It is the meticulously preserved residue of a strategy so ancient and so effective that it has become woven into the invisible fabric of how we organize our families, our work, and our geopolitics.
The strategy is “divide and rule,” and its enduring victory is not that it conquered past civilizations, but that it continues to conquer future ones before they are even born. The shackle from the past is not a rusty iron chain we can see and cut; it is a psychological operating system, a default setting of fragmentation that tells us difference is dangerous, that another’s gain is our loss, and that solidarity is a naïve dream. This write-up is an inquiry into how that inherited mantle still drapes itself over the three great arenas of human life—Peoples, Corporates, and Nations—and, more crucially, how we can finally, generationally, set it down.
Part I: Tracing the Original Wound
To understand why division feels so instinctive, we must first recognize that it was carefully taught. The imperial architects of history—from the Roman Senate setting Gallic tribes against each other to the colonial census offices that rigidly codified fluid identities into immutable castes—were not mere conquerors of land. They were engineers of human psychology. Their profound insight was chilling in its simplicity: a people busy fighting each other over manufactured scarcities of dignity, resources, and recognition will never marshal the collective strength to question the structure of the room they are all trapped in.
This method did not fade with the lowering of colonial flags. It shape-shifted. It flowed seamlessly into the architecture of modern politics, where wedge issues and culture wars create passionate, performative tribes that exhaust public energy on symbolic combat while systemic questions go unasked. It entered the economic realm, where labor is pitted against labor across borders, and the workplace is structured into competing fiefdoms. It found its ultimate amplifier in the digital age, where algorithms, optimized not for truth but for engagement, feed us a personalized diet of indignation, continuously redrawing the lines between “our” fact and “their” fiction.
The deepest shackle, therefore, is not an external policy but an internalized reflex. The generational problem we face is that we parent, manage, and govern with the inherited assumption that a cohesive whole is a dangerous fiction, and that a controlled, managed division is the safest form of stability. We have mistaken a centuries-old psychological warfare tactic for human nature itself.
Part II: Peoples – From Inherited Suspicion to Chosen Solidarity
The most intimate theater of the divide-and-rule legacy is the community, where the human need for belonging is manipulated into a weapon against other belonging. We inherit not just our grandmother’s recipes but also her historical wounds, her curated list of historical betrayals by “the others.” When identity becomes a fortress, and every interaction across difference is framed as a potential siege, society unravels into a zero-sum competition of grievances. One group’s acknowledgment becomes another’s perceived erasure, and the common ground—the very earth we all need to survive on—becomes a forgotten abstraction.
The Generative Pivot: The Loom, Not the Mosaic
The conventional metaphor for unity is the mosaic—distinct tiles fixed in place. But a more dynamic, human solution is the loom. In weaving, distinct, colorful threads do not merely sit beside each other; they actively interlace under creative tension to produce a fabric far stronger and more beautiful than the loose pile of individual strands. This is the generational work: to weave a social fabric where difference is not merely tolerated but is the essential, structural component of collective strength.
1. The Alchemy of Shared Enterprise: Nothing dissolves manufactured mistrust like sweating together for a common purpose invisible to ideology. When a neighborhood of diverse faiths and backgrounds collaboratively designs a green space, starts a community-owned energy cooperative, or builds a multi-generational playground, something alchemical occurs. The direct, felt experience of shared competence and mutual reliance creates a counter-narrative to the inherited one. A child watching a Sikh father and a Muslim mother co-chair a local river cleanup does not just learn tolerance; they learn the tangible truth of interdependence. This solves the generational problem of social fragmentation not through lectures on unity, but by providing the real, material evidence that we live better, safer, and richer lives when we are bound together in practical projects. It transforms the public from an audience of divided spectators into a collaborative cast of problem-solvers.
2. Re-narrating the Past Together: The past is often a weapon, parceled out in separate, conflicting memories. A generational solution is the community-wide re-narration project—a collective, facilitated process where a town’s entire history, including its moments of deep division and injustice, is documented and acknowledged not by one side for its own vindication, but by all sides for the purpose of a shared, complex inheritance. When a painful historical event ceases to be “their crime against us” and becomes “a tragedy in our shared story from which we must all learn,” the emotional charge is diffused. The next generation inherits not a selective, incendiary pamphlet, but a full, somber, and ultimately uniting library of shared experience.
Part III: Corporates – From Fiefdoms of Turf to Ecosystems of Flow
The modern corporation, for all its talk of disruption, is often a deeply conservative feudal structure. The inherited mantle here is the cult of the silo. Departments become sovereign nations with their own languages, rituals, and guarded borders. Marketing and Sales engage in a cold war of blame; Product and Engineering view each other as obstacles. This is internal divide-and-rule in its most mundane, daily form: a management inheritance that subconsciously fears a truly unified, cross-functional workforce because a fluidly collaborating team is harder to control than a set of competing baronies.
The generational cost is the “perfect department, failing company” paradox, where each unit optimizes for its own narrow metrics—sales volume, lines of code, ad impressions—while the living, breathing organism of the enterprise, the thing that actually delivers value to a human customer, atrophies.
The Generative Pivot: The Symphony, Not the Org Chart
The solution is a fundamental shift in structural metaphor from a static hierarchy to a living symphony. An orchestra does not succeed because the brass section beats the strings. Every musician has a completely different, highly specialized instrument and a distinct musical line to play, yet all are integrated by a single unifying element: the full score.
1. The Shared Score of Radical Transparency: The corporate “score” is a single, universally accessible, real-time operating system that visualizes all work, all customer feedback, all financial flow. When a junior developer can see exactly how her code latency impacts customer churn in a chart viewable by the CEO, the informational hoarding that powers silo politics evaporates. Power no longer comes from guarding a border of knowledge but from contributing to the visible whole. This solves the generational problem of corporate sclerosis by ensuring that the enterprise inherits a nervous system, not a suit of armor. An organization that sees itself whole can act whole.
2. Mission-Driven, Ephemeral Teams: Instead of permanent departments, work flows to ephemeral, mission-specific teams that form, solve a problem, and dissolve back into the organizational fluid. A sustainability initiative, for example, is staffed not by a permanent “Green Department” that everyone else ignores, but by a temporary swarm pulling in a supply chain veteran, a materials chemist, a brand storyteller, and a frontline retailer. Their shared KPI is a unified, real-world outcome. When a professional identity is no longer “I am a Marketing person defending my turf” but “I am a problem-solver who brings marketing insight to the mission,” the inherited mantle of internal division is finally unwoven. The company’s grandchildren—its long-term future products and culture—are protected by this fluid, adaptive resilience.
Part IV: Nations – Beyond the Westphalian Straitjacket
The nation-state system is the most monumental and seemingly immovable of the inherited mantles. Born from the idea of absolute, internally homogenous sovereignty, it creates a world of hard containers where the most critical threats we face—a warming atmosphere, a migrating virus, the existential risk of ungoverned artificial intelligence—flow like water across borders we treat as concrete. We are trying to solve planetary-scale, networked problems with a batch of standalone, disconnected operating systems. An election-cycle-driven leader performing national interest for a domestic audience is structurally incentivized to prioritize a 2% short-term domestic gain over averting a 20% long-term global disaster.
This is the ultimate gerontocracy of concepts: an inherited 17th-century political structure mismanaging 21st-century existential threats. The shackle is a logic that says global cooperation is a zero-sum sacrifice of sovereignty, rather than a strategic extension of it.
The Generative Pivot: The Bioregion and the Commons Trust
The generational escape is not a single world government—that is just the old divide-and-rule hierarchy scaled to a terrifying, monocultural extreme. The human-scale solution is a layered, functional network where sovereignty is not abolished but intelligently pooled for specific planetary survival missions.
1. The Bioregional, Not Just National, Identity: The most profound counter to artificial national division is the cultivation of a bioregional consciousness. A person living in the Nile Delta has a more fundamental, generational relationship with someone upstream in the Ethiopian highlands than with a fellow citizen in a distant desert city of the same nation. The flow of water, the health of soil, the migration of pollinators—these create a natural, non-negotiable community of fate. The generational solution is to elevate these bioregional governance bodies—river basin authorities, regional seas commissions—to full political stature, granting them real, binding legal power co-equal to national parliaments on issues within their ecological domain. An upstream dam project would no longer be just a national prerogative; it would be subject to the legal authority of a bioregional commons trust in which the downstream nation is an equal partner. This solves the problem of resource conflict by changing the unit of political identity itself.
2. The Global Mandate for the Global Commons: For the atmosphere, the high seas, and the polar-regions, nations must charter autonomous, science-driven Global Commons Trusts with a sliver of strongly delegated sovereignty. Imagine an Atmospheric Integrity Agency, governed not by political negotiation but by a fiduciary duty to a set planetary threshold. It monitors, sets a global price on carbon extraction, and distributes the proceeds back to every human on Earth as a universal basic dividend. The division of a global “us vs. them” on climate collapses when a family in Indonesia and a family in Canada receive the same quarterly check from their shared atmospheric trust. It transforms a zone of geopolitical conflict into a zone of shared, inheritable wealth. A child born into such a world inherits a planet managed by a logic of collective trusteeship, not competitive looting.
Conclusion: The Task of the Living
The mantle of divide and rule is weighty because it is lined with the lead of fear: fear of the stranger, fear of irrelevance, fear of a future that demands we think in wholes while our institutions are built in pieces. Yet it is a mantle we have woven and placed upon our own shoulders, generation after generation, mistaking it for the very fabric of reality.
The profound, hopeful truth is that it is a garment, not our skin. We can shed it. The human capacity for direct, unmediated connection, for the fierce protection of our children’s future, and for the intuitive understanding that a forest is not a war of trees but a symphony of mutual nourishment—these are not new inventions. They are our original inheritance, buried under the heavy, historical robes of empire and distrust.
The generational task is not to fight the darkness with weapons it has forged. It is to quietly, persistently, and structurally build the new loom, learn the new score, and chart the new watershed. By weaving a social fabric of chosen interdependence, by organizing work into symphonies of shared value, and by governing the planet as the single, breathing commons it actually is, we finally fulfill the obligation we hold to the future. We bequeath not the cold chains of an imperial past, but a living, breathing inheritance of wholeness—one that equips our grandchildren not for a life of perennial conflict, but for the magnificent and ongoing project of building a single, richly varied human world.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a globally recognized scholar-practitioner and thought leader at the nexus of security, governance, and strategic leadership. His mission is dedicated to advancing ethical governance, strategic human capital development, resilient nation building, and global peace. He can be reached via: tolulopeadegoke01@gmail.com, globalstageimpacts@gmail.com
Opinion
A Cry from the Creeks: A Daughter’s Plea for the Niger Delta
By Boma Lilian Braide (Esq.)
The water does not lie. It carries no political allegiance, no corporate agenda, and no capacity for deception. It simply mirrors the truth of what we have allowed to be done to it.
A deeply disturbing video recently shared by veteran actress and social justice advocate Hilda Dokubo has laid bare the agonising reality facing communities in the Niger Delta. In the footage, filmed in Bille Kingdom, Rivers State, clean water is drawn from a private borehole. Within less than sixty seconds, under the pressure of underground gas, the clear liquid undergoes a sickening transformation. It darkens, thickens, and pours out as pitch-black crude oil. This is not a scientific curiosity. It is a damning indictment of a systemic humanitarian catastrophe hiding in plain sight.
As a daughter of the Niger Delta, that video did not merely break my heart. It ignited in me the ancestral fury of a people who have been poisoned, marginalised, and forgotten while the rest of this nation prospers on the wealth extracted from our soil.
For generations, the creeks, wetlands, and rivers of the Niger Delta were our sanctuaries, our markets, and the very foundation of our identity. As Hilda Dokubo rightly recalled, our people once walked to the riverbank whenever they needed to provide for their families. Fishing was not merely a livelihood; it was a covenant between our communities and the natural world that sustained them.
Today, that covenant has been shattered. Our fishermen have abandoned their nets because the rivers are fouled with oil. Our young people, stripped of the traditional occupations their fathers and mothers once practised, are channelled into the grinding machinery of poverty, idleness, and despair.
The Niger Delta has been reduced to an ecological ruin. Crude oil has saturated underground aquifers. Contaminated seafood and poisoned water are now daily realities for millions of people whose only crime is living above one of the most oil-rich territories on earth. International oil companies have abandoned corroded infrastructure that leaks without ceasing, transforming the very resource that was meant to be our salvation into a slow and methodical death sentence. We have raised this alarm for decades. Yet successive administrations have treated our suffering as an acceptable cost of doing business, a tolerable footnote so long as the petrodollars continue to flow to Abuja.
The veteran activist Annkio Briggs has devoted her life to making this injustice visible. For decades, she has documented with precision and moral clarity how the collusion between international oil interests and Nigerian state institutions has systematically dismantled the future of Niger Delta communities. She has shown how pipelines laid through our mangroves, and gas flared across our skies, have become instruments of slow violence, causing respiratory diseases, cancers, and developmental disorders in children who should never have known such afflictions. Annkio Briggs has also exposed a deeply troubling double standard; the disparity between how oil spills are handled in the industrialised world and how they are managed in Nigeria is not a matter of oversight. It is a calculated display of environmental injustice.
When a spill occurs in a Western nation, governments mobilise emergency responses and demand full remediation to international standards. In the Niger Delta, contaminated sites are patched with sand, filed away in bureaucratic reports, or left entirely unaddressed. The regulatory agencies established to protect us have been rendered impotent through underfunding, political interference, and sheer institutional neglect. Meanwhile, oil corporations exploit these weaknesses, leaving communities such as Bille suffocating beneath toxic soot and eruptions of subterranean gas. Grief, in these communities, is not a passing season. It is a permanent condition. And we refuse to allow the slow death of our homeland to be buried beneath corporate disclaimers and government platitudes.
Nigeria cannot claim to be a nation at peace with itself while one of its most productive regions is being chemically erased. We will not stand aside as these foreign companies divest their interests, collect their profits, and depart, leaving our land irreparably damaged. This is not a complaint. It is a demand, issued by a daughter of the Niger Delta who refuses to watch her homeland perish in silence. We are not data points in a corporate environmental impact assessment. We are human beings who breathe poisoned air and draw crude oil from our taps. I am therefore calling on every authority with a mandate and the power to act, to do so immediately, and to end the unconscionable treatment of the Niger Delta as a sacrifice zone.
To the President and the Federal Government of Nigeria; we demand the immediate declaration of an environmental state of emergency in Bille Kingdom and all affected riverine communities across the Niger Delta. The administration must enforce without equivocation the principle that those who pollute bear full responsibility for remediation. The era of negotiations that protect corporate balance sheets at the expense of human lives must end.
To the Niger Delta Development Commission; the mandate for which this agency was created demands urgent renewal. The Commission must redirect its priorities, without delay, toward meaningful environmental remediation, the delivery of reliable infrastructure, and the immediate provision of emergency water purification systems to communities that are drinking poison today.
To the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPC Limited; the continued extraction of national wealth from Niger Delta soil, while leaving communities with nothing but fire and contamination, is morally indefensible. Every abandoned wellhead must be identified, securely decommissioned, and fully removed. There can be no further tolerance of neglected infrastructure that poisons the ground beneath our children’s feet.
To the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency; your regulatory authority must be exercised with rigour and without compromise. International clean-up standards are not aspirational; they are the minimum obligation owed to our communities. Any multinational corporation that attempts to exit the Niger Delta without fully restoring the damage it has caused must face enforceable legal and financial consequences.
To international environmental bodies and development partners; the hydrocarbon saturation of freshwater sources in communities across the Niger Delta has reached a scale that demands independent technical intervention and comprehensive ecological auditing. We ask that you bring your expertise and your authority to bear, not in the conference rooms of Abuja and Geneva, but in the creeks and villages where people are dying.
To the multinational oil corporations and local operators who have enriched themselves from Niger Delta resources; you will not walk away from what you have destroyed. No company should be permitted to divest, restructure, or withdraw from this region without having first restored our land, rehabilitated our waterways, and made full and fair reparation to the communities whose lives and livelihoods they have dismantled over decades of irresponsible operation.
Look at the black water pouring from our taps and understand what it represents. Every oil slick that spreads across our rivers is the grief of a mother unable to feed her children. Every gas flare that burns through the night is the laboured breath of a child whose lungs have never known clean air. Bille is in crisis.
The Niger Delta is bleeding. And its waters are bearing witness to crimes that have gone unpunished for far too long. The season of committees, communiqués, and hollow summits is over. We are not asking for sympathy. We are demanding accountability. Give us back our clean water. Restore our ancestral creeks. Save the daughters and sons of the Niger Delta before there is nothing left to save.
Opinion
The Deluge We Built: Rain Does Not Create Catastrophe, It Reveals It
By Richard Dablah
At 1:00 a.m., the rain began. By dawn, Accra had become a familiar theatre of submerged roads, stranded commuters, flooded homes, interrupted livelihoods, and the ritual exchange of outrage across television screens and social media. By tomorrow, we will have identified the usual villains: plastic waste, choked drains, irresponsible citizens, climate change, and inadequate enforcement. By next week, the water will have receded, but so too will our memory.
The rain did not surprise us.
Our surprise is the most astonishing part of the story.
Perhaps we have misunderstood what a flood actually is.
A flood is not the moment water overflows its banks. It is the moment decades of invisible decisions become visible. Rain merely serves as the auditor.
The deluge begins long before the first cloud gathers.
It begins when wetlands are described as “vacant land.” It begins when streams disappear beneath concrete because they interrupt commercial ambition. It begins when planning permission becomes more negotiable than hydrology, when maintenance budgets become political opportunities instead of engineering necessities, and when urban expansion is celebrated without asking whether the land itself consented to becoming a city.
Every signature placed on a permit inside a floodplain becomes a future tributary.
Every neglected drain becomes a future river.
Every compromised inspection becomes tomorrow’s emergency.
The rain simply connects decisions that were never meant to meet.
We have become accustomed to describing flooding as a natural disaster. It is an intellectually comforting phrase because it transfers responsibility from institutions to nature. Nature, however, is remarkably innocent in this story.
Water is perhaps the most honest element on Earth.
It negotiates with no political party.
It ignores campaign promises.
It does not recognise ministerial authority.
It simply obeys gravity.
When water returns to places it once occupied centuries ago, we accuse it of invading our communities. Yet rivers have never invaded cities. More often, cities have quietly occupied rivers.
Hydrologists understand something politicians rarely acknowledge: every river possesses memory. A watershed remembers its ancient channels. A floodplain remembers where excess water belongs. Wetlands remember how to absorb storms. We imagine that maps redraw geography. Water disagrees.
Concrete cannot erase memory.
It merely postpones its expression.
We therefore continue to debate blocked drains while ignoring blocked landscapes. We widen roads while narrowing waterways. We celebrate visible infrastructure while dismantling invisible infrastructure—the wetlands, soils, vegetation, lagoons and natural floodplains that quietly performed engineering services long before engineers arrived.
The irony is profound.
A forest can receive extraordinary rainfall and rarely flood because every root, every microorganism, and every layer of soil participates in slowing, storing, and redistributing water. A modern city, by contrast, has replaced absorption with acceleration. Asphalt rejects rainfall. Concrete hastens runoff. Buildings compress the earth. Heat hardens the soil. Every improvement intended to modernise the city simultaneously reduces its ability to behave like land.
The city has become hydraulically impatient.
Perhaps that is our greatest misunderstanding.
We believe cities are machines.
They are not.
Cities are living metabolisms. Like every living organism, they must balance what they consume with what they can process. Accra continuously consumes land, population, vehicles, plastics, concrete, energy, and waste faster than it expands its ecological capacity to absorb them. The consequence is not merely congestion or pollution. It is systemic metabolic failure.
Flooding is one of its symptoms.
Yet the problem extends even beyond engineering.
It is temporal.
Nature operates on geological time. Wetlands require centuries to mature. Rivers evolve over millennia. Soil develops patiently. Aquifers recharge slowly.
Politics operates on electoral time.
Four-year cycles reward ribbon-cutting ceremonies, not invisible maintenance. The culvert that no one notices receives less attention than the flyover everyone photographs. Maintenance loses elections. New construction wins them.
The result is predictable.
Infrastructure quietly accumulates entropy while governments accumulate announcements.
Physics teaches that every system naturally drifts toward disorder unless energy is continually invested to preserve order. Cities obey the same law. Drains clog. Roads crack. Regulations weaken. Institutions decay. Maintenance postponed is entropy invited.
The flood is not merely an engineering failure.
It is entropy-defeating governance.
Then there is the uncomfortable question we seldom ask.
Who benefits from recurring disasters?
Disaster creates contracts.
Emergency procurement.
Reconstruction projects.
Political visibility.
Institutional relevance.
Entire bureaucracies become more active after a catastrophe than before it.
This observation is not an accusation against individuals. It is an invitation to examine incentives. A society that consistently invests more in responding to disaster than preventing it eventually normalises catastrophe as part of governance itself.
The deluge becomes an administrative season.
History offers another warning.
Civilisations rarely collapse because nature suddenly becomes hostile. More often, they ignore environmental feedback until it becomes impossible to negotiate. Rivers shift. Forests disappear. Soils degrade. Cities overreach. Institutions mistake temporary resilience for permanent immunity.
Every civilisation eventually discovers that nature does not negotiate deadlines.
It only delivers consequences.
Perhaps that is what Accra experienced between 1:00 a.m. and dawn.
Not simply rainfall.
Not merely flooding.
But an examination.
An examination of our planning philosophy.
An examination of our political incentives.
An examination of our ecological literacy.
An examination of whether we still understand the land upon which we continue to build our future.
The biblical deluge was remembered not because water fell from the heavens, but because it exposed the moral condition of a civilisation. Whether one reads that account as theology or metaphor, its enduring lesson remains unsettling: catastrophe often reveals what prosperity successfully concealed.
Our modern deluge performs the same function.
It reveals that resilience cannot be legislated after rivers overflow. It must be designed before foundations are poured. It reveals that environmental stewardship is not an aesthetic concern but a constitutional obligation to future generations. It reveals that engineering cannot indefinitely compensate for ecological illiteracy, and that governance detached from geography eventually becomes governance against geography.
Tomorrow the skies will likely clear.
The floodwaters will retreat.
Traffic will resume.
Life will continue.
Until the next storm.
Unless we finally recognise the uncomfortable truth.
.
.
.
R.D
Just In: Elumelu Retires As UBA Chairman, Nnorom Steps In
The Audacity of the Rubber Stamp Republic
Family Bids Farewell to a Distinguished Matriarch, Chief (Mrs.) Folashade Ajayi in Osun
IMF: Reveal Those Who ‘Stole’ 2% of Nigeria’s GDP, Atiku Tells Tinubu
Falana Asks Gbajabiamila to Step Aside for Probe over Alleged PFIPC Fraud
The Power of One Man: How Erling Haaland’s Norway Ended Brazil’s World Cup Dream
Fashion Icon, Eniafe Momodu, Joins Berlin Contemporary Jury
Glo Celebrates Executive Director, Sade Michael-Adenuga at 31
The Inherited Fracture: Escaping the Divide-and-Rule Instinct Across Board
Luka Modric’s World Cup Story Ends, Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Lifeline
Finance Minister Oyedele Defends Tinubu’s Borrowings, Says ‘It’s Not Immoral’
Trump Warns of Attack on American Identity As US Turns 250
Over 17 Million Nigerians from Nine Northern States Are Facing Hunger Crisis, Says United Nations
GbajaGate: I’ve Done No Wrong, Govt Playing to Shut Me Up – Adeyemi Matthew Speaks from Hiding
Trending
-
Boss Picks6 days ago
Glo Celebrates Executive Director, Sade Michael-Adenuga at 31
-
Opinion3 days ago
The Inherited Fracture: Escaping the Divide-and-Rule Instinct Across Board
-
Sports4 days ago
Luka Modric’s World Cup Story Ends, Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Lifeline
-
National6 days ago
Finance Minister Oyedele Defends Tinubu’s Borrowings, Says ‘It’s Not Immoral’
-
USA3 days ago
Trump Warns of Attack on American Identity As US Turns 250
-
National3 days ago
Over 17 Million Nigerians from Nine Northern States Are Facing Hunger Crisis, Says United Nations
-
Headline5 days ago
GbajaGate: I’ve Done No Wrong, Govt Playing to Shut Me Up – Adeyemi Matthew Speaks from Hiding
-
Voice of Emancipation1 day ago
Voice of Emancipation: Will Tinubu’s Six Geopolitical Zones Save the One Nigeria Project