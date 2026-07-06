Family Bids Farewell to a Distinguished Matriarch, Chief (Mrs.) Folashade Ajayi in Osun

By Ruth Akpan

Some lives leave footprints that time can never erase. They are remembered not merely for the years they spent on earth, but for the countless lives they touched, the values they upheld, the institutions they built, and the love they so generously shared. Such was the remarkable life of Chief (Mrs.) Folasade Omolara Ajayi, an accomplished entrepreneur, devoted Christian, loving wife, caring mother, compassionate mentor and respected community figure whose final rites became a beautiful celebration of an extraordinary legacy.

For two memorable days, the serene town of Ada in Osun State became the focal point of solemn reflection, heartfelt tributes, fervent worship, and dignified celebration as loved ones gathered to pay their last respects to a woman whose remarkable journey was characterised by integrity, compassion, entrepreneurship, and an unshakable devotion to God.

The funeral rites commenced with an emotional and well-coordinated procession as the remains of the highly respected matriarch were conveyed in an elegant motorcade by TOS Funerals from Lagos to her beloved residence, Derilar Villa, Ada, Osun State. Residents lined portions of the route while family members and sympathisers received the cortege with deep emotions, acknowledging the final homecoming of a woman who had devoted her life to serving both God and humanity.

The Christian Wake Service, held within the peaceful surroundings of Derilar Villa, created an atmosphere of reverence, hope, and thanksgiving. The beautifully decorated venue reflected both dignity and simplicity, providing a fitting setting for an evening dedicated to celebrating a life exceptionally well lived.

The service featured soul-lifting hymns rendered by the church choir, stirring scriptural readings, heartfelt prayers, and moving tributes from family members, close friends, and associates who recounted unforgettable memories of Chief (Mrs.) Ajayi’s generosity, motherly affection, humility, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to uplifting others. Speaker after speaker described her as a dependable confidante, a compassionate mentor, an accomplished entrepreneur, and above all, a devoted Christian whose life consistently reflected her faith.

The evening was filled with moments of reflection as guests drew comfort from the assurance of eternal rest for the departed while offering prayers for divine strength, peace, and consolation for the Ajayi family during this period of bereavement.

The following day witnessed another remarkable gathering at the First Baptist Church, Ada, Osun State, where the funeral service attracted an impressive congregation of worshippers, dignitaries, business associates, religious leaders, traditional rulers, community stakeholders, and loved ones who assembled to celebrate an extraordinary woman whose influence transcended family and community boundaries.

The solemn service began with uplifting worship sessions and inspiring hymn renditions that prepared hearts for an atmosphere of thanksgiving and reflection.

One of the most touching moments of the service was the reading of the life history and biography of the deceased by Dipo Ajayi. His eloquent narration vividly chronicled the inspiring journey of Chief (Mrs.) Folasade Omolara Ajayi—from her humble beginnings to her remarkable accomplishments as a devoted wife, caring mother, successful entrepreneur, committed church worker, and respected community leader. The biography painted the portrait of a woman whose resilience, discipline, compassion, and unwavering faith remained constant throughout her lifetime.

The congregation listened attentively as the inspiring milestones of her life unfolded, reminding everyone present that true greatness is measured not merely by material accomplishments but by the positive impact one leaves in the lives of others.



The spiritual highlight of the service was the exhortation delivered by Pastor Sambi Alawode, who encouraged the congregation to emulate the exemplary virtues demonstrated by the deceased. Drawing profound lessons from the Scriptures, he reminded worshippers of the certainty of eternal life for believers and challenged everyone present to live lives worthy of remembrance through steadfast faith, selfless service, and unwavering commitment to God.

Following the exhortation, members of the congregation joined together in an atmosphere of joyful thanksgiving, offering songs of gratitude to God for the beautiful and impactful life of Chief (Mrs.) Ajayi. Special prayers were thereafter offered for every member of the Ajayi family, asking God to comfort them, strengthen them, and preserve the enduring legacy left behind by their beloved matriarch.

The service concluded with a moving closing hymn, after which Jide Ajayi delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of the family, expressing profound appreciation to everyone who travelled from far and near to honour the memory of their dearly departed wife, mother, grandmother, relative, and friend.

Thereafter, the remains of Chief (Mrs.) Folasade Omolara Ajayi were laid to rest in a private interment ceremony within the serene surroundings of her beloved residence, Derilar Villa, Ada, Osun State. Amid solemn prayers, tears, and heartfelt farewells, family members committed her body to mother earth while drawing comfort from the enduring hope of resurrection and eternal rest.

Although emotions ran high during the burial, the atmosphere soon transformed into one of gratitude and celebration as guests proceeded to the elegant Park and Palace Event Centre, Ada, Osun State, for the grand reception held in honour of the departed matriarch.

The reception reflected the grace and elegance that characterised Chief (Mrs.) Ajayi throughout her lifetime. The venue was beautifully adorned with tasteful decorations, while guests enjoyed warm hospitality in an atmosphere filled with fellowship, remembrance, and celebration.

Attendees were lavishly entertained with an array of sumptuous local and continental delicacies accompanied by an impressive selection of premium beverages and refreshing drinks, ensuring that every guest was treated to a memorable dining experience.

Adding glamour and excitement to the occasion, the highly talented Like Mind Band delivered captivating live performances, treating guests to an extensive repertoire of evergreen highlife, gospel, and contemporary classics that kept the atmosphere vibrant throughout the celebration.

The excitement reached even greater heights with the electrifying performance of renowned Fuji music icon Adewale Ayuba, whose energetic stage presence, timeless musical artistry, and crowd-pleasing performance had guests dancing, singing, and celebrating well into the evening, creating unforgettable memories worthy of the remarkable woman whose life they had gathered to honour.

The seamless planning, impeccable coordination, and flawless execution of the entire funeral programme bore the unmistakable signature of Eventsby603, whose meticulous attention to detail ensured that every aspect of the ceremonies reflected dignity, excellence, and sophistication.

Chief (Mrs.) Folasade Omolara Ajayi’s remarkable life remains an enduring testimony to purposeful living. Born on 14 April 1947 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, into the distinguished family of Alhaji Rauf and Alhaja Ayoka of the renowned Okedara family of Oke Ago Owu, she was nurtured on enduring principles of discipline, integrity, hard work, and unwavering faith—qualities that shaped her life’s extraordinary journey.

Her educational pursuit began at Abeokuta Girls’ Grammar School, where she distinguished herself through diligence and academic excellence before proceeding to Moore Plantation, Ibadan, where she studied Agriculture, laying the foundation for her future entrepreneurial achievements.

In 1970, she entered into a blissful marriage with her beloved husband, Prince Dele Ajayi, and together they built a loving home blessed with five wonderful children, whom she nurtured with wisdom, compassion, discipline, and enduring Christian values.

Her walk with God remained central throughout her lifetime. She worshipped faithfully in the Baptist Church following her marriage before later becoming a devoted member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Her exceptional commitment to God’s work earned her ordination as a Deaconess in the year 2000. She remained steadfast in ministry, serving with humility, generosity, compassion, and unwavering dedication until the very end.

An accomplished entrepreneur with uncommon vision, Chief (Mrs.) Ajayi founded the Molly T Group of Companies, a thriving business conglomerate with interests in haulage, party rentals, and travel agency services. Through resilience, diligence, sound leadership, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence, she built a respected enterprise that provided opportunities for many and earned admiration across business circles.

Chief (Mrs.) Folasade Omolara Ajayi will be remembered not merely for her business accomplishments or social standing, but for the countless lives she touched through kindness, generosity, encouragement, and sincere love. She was a woman of immense grace, quiet strength, uncommon dignity, and unwavering faith—a devoted wife, an exceptional mother, a doting grandmother, a compassionate mentor, a respected community leader, and a faithful servant of God whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Photos: Tunde Bolarinwa