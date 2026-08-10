My Installation As Sooko Molodo, a Call to More Service – Prof Adewale Oladipo

By Tope Ogunleye

A distinguished academic, and Professor of Nuclear Chemistry at the Obafemi Awolowo University, which he attained in 2005, Prince Adewale Abiodun Oladipo, who has also made his mark in Nigerian politics, serving as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, has marked a significant new chapter in a life already defined by achievement, leadership and service, when he was installed as the the Sooko Molodo of the Ogboru Ruling House, Ile-Ife.

As Sooko Molodo, he assumes the traditional responsibility of representing the Molodo branch of the Ogboru dynasty and serving as the head of its princes and princesses. His installation also places him within the historic institution of the four ruling houses of Ile-Ife, the ancient cradle of Yoruba civilisation.

In this exclusive interview with The Boss, Prince Oladipo reflects on the profound meaning of his new traditional role, his journey from academia and politics to the royal institution, and the responsibilities that come with representing his ancestral lineage. He speaks passionately about loyalty to the Ooni of Ife, the preservation and global projection of Yoruba culture, the place of traditional institutions in modern Nigeria, and the urgent need for young Nigerians to reconnect with their cultural identity.

He also shares his vision for education, youth empowerment and community development, while recounting the deeply memorable moments of the royal reception that celebrated his installation.

Excerpts:

Congratulations on your installation as the Sooko Molodo of the Ogboru Ruling House. What does this honour mean to you personally?

It’s the third major achievement in my life. The first one was academic when I became a Professor in 2005, at the prestigious OAU; a Professor of Nuclear Chemistry. It was a great achievement.

The second achievement was when I became the National Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the days of former President Goodluck Jonathan. That’s a political achievement. This one, I became the Head of all the Princes and Princesses of the Molodo Clan of the Ogboru Dynasty, in Ile-Ife. The best that you can be is to be an Ooni. The second best is to be a Sooko. So that shows you the level of joy that it gives me to become the Sooko of our ruling house.

How would you describe the significance of the Sooko Molodo title to those who may not be familiar with its history?

There are four ruling houses, so to say, in Ife. The four, all came from the same lineage, which is the Oranmiyan lineage. One of them is Ogboru, another is Lafogido, yet another one is Osinkola and the last one is Giesi. The current Ooni of Ife is from the Giesi Ruling House. I’m from the Ogboru Ruling House. So, there is a succession from one ruling house to the other. The last Ooni of Ife before our, father, the Olubuse, was from the Ogboru clan. It is that Ogboru clan that I now represent. The Ogboru clan also has branches, and I belong to the MOLODO branch, which already produced two Ooni’s of Ife in the past. So I’m only ascending the seat of my father.

What responsibilities come with this title, and how do you intend to uphold them?

Like I said, the first responsibility is to be absolutely loyal to the Ooni of Ife, who himself was a SOOKO. You have to be a SOOKO before you can become an Ooni. If you don’t become a SOOKO you cannot become an Oni. May his reign be long in good health. I pay homage to him. He is my father. The second responsibility is towards the Sooko-in-council. You have to uphold the dignity of that council. And of course, I will do that with all my strength.

And the third one is to be loyal to the Ife course, to promote our culture, to protect our heritage, and to project our very, very rich culture worldwide. I’m ready to do all that.

You have distinguished yourself in the academia. How do you see your experience influencing your role as a traditional leader?

For you to reach the top, you need determination, study well, teach well, perform good experiments, publish or perish. In my own case, I decided to publish so God did not allow me to perish, and I became a Professor. So, that’s in your own hands. But to become a Sooko is not in your hand. it’s in the hands of destiny. If my mother had not married into a royal family, there is no way I would become a Sooko. So my mother married into a Molodo royal family, and I became a Sooko. So I now marry my academics with what my God has decided for me from birth. And interestingly, those of us who are from the royal lineage know that once you attain the age of eight days, they start preparing you for this day. And my parents and the whole clan prepared me for this. However, not all of us will become a Sooko, only one among us will have the honour of becoming a Sooko, and God has bestowed me with that. Of course, I will leverage on my experience in academics.

Academics is about leadership. It is about finding out needs, and profferring solutions. It is about using logic and precision to solve a problem. Of course, academics have prepared me for that, and I think I will apply it into my cultural responsibilities.

In your view, what role should traditional institutions play in today’s rapidly changing society?

This will be a bit controversial, but as a politician, a practicing politician at that, I believe that I’m a cultural animal. I believe so much in our culture because it’s so rich. It’s so rich that even colonialism and the slave trade could not kill it. It is thriving even more outside than in our country. You go to Brazil or Cuba, you will see that the Yoruba culture is so strong there, and it all started in Ife. I think the traditional institution should be constitutionally enabled and empowered to play some political roles all over Yoruba land, especially in Ife. The thing we respect most is our palace. We respect our palace more than the politicians. So the palace can play a major role in developing our community, and I think this will be encouraged all over the country, especially in Yoruba land.

What message do you have for young Nigerians about embracing their cultural identity while pursuing global opportunities?

During the process of installing me as Sooko, I was surprised to see that young people were the ones in charge of the cultural dimension of this coronation, and then that really touched my heart. It shows us that there is hope that eventually enlightenment will come. It’s like in Europe; in those days they abandoned their culture, and it went into decline and then, they returned to it. That’s what is called the renaissance. Renaissance, I think it’s french; it’s actually french la renaissance so it means rebirth. They are the rebirth, and then they bounce back, I think we are probably, gradually entering our own cultural renaissance .

ARE THERE SPECIFIC INITIATIVES YOU HOPE TO CHAMPION IN EDUCATION, YOUTH EMPOWERMENT, OR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT?

In my own little capacity i always encourage youth from ife to pursue education they say whoever says that education is expensive should try ignorance. Education is what has made me to become a better person. The little I can do, I will always do. I’m also the Pro-Chancellor of Osun State University, and I think that’s another avenue where we are trying to make an impact.

What has been the most memorable moment of your installation ceremony?

It’s when the Ooni of Ife entered. I knew he traveled and he was still busy where he traveled to, so for him to disrupt his journey; he didn’t have to be there. For him to break his journey and come and attend together with the governor and then with Senator Iyiola Omishore. I’ve not seen Omishore for years. He was to travel out, and he still found time to come. The governor was on campaign train he broke his campaign and attended. The Ooni of Ife was traveling with a very large entourage; he left his entourage and came. The three of them – kudos to them. Only God will thank them enough for me; only God.