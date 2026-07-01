Air Peace Completes Evacuation, Flies Home 533 Nigerians from South Africa

Air Peace has completed its second humanitarian evacuation mission from South Africa, airlifting 271 stranded Nigerians back to Lagos as part of the Federal government’s emergency response to rising anti-immigrant tensions and fears of xenophobic violence in the Southern African country.

The evacuation flight, operated with the airline’s flagship Boeing 777-200 wide-body aircraft, departed Johannesburg and landed safely at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, at 10:35am on Tuesday.

The aircraft later docked at the airport’s Cargo and Hajj Terminal, where the returnees underwent immigration and other arrival formalities before being received by officials of the Federal Government.

The latest operation was coordinated by the Federal government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following growing concerns over the safety of Nigerians living in South Africa amid anti-immigrant protests and calls by campaign groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

With the latest evacuation, Air Peace has transported a total of 533 Nigerians to safety under the ongoing South Africa evacuation programme, having earlier evacuated 262 citizens during its first humanitarian mission on June 11.

The airline said the achievement underscores its operational readiness and unwavering commitment to supporting national emergency response efforts whenever called upon.

Speaking on the successful operation, the airline’s spokesperson, Mr. Efe Osifo-Whiskey, commended the Federal Government for its swift intervention in protecting Nigerians abroad and praised the leadership of Air Peace Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Allen Onyema, for sustaining the airline’s humanitarian mission.

“Today’s successful evacuation once again reflects the power of public-private collaboration in safeguarding Nigerian lives. We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritising the welfare of Nigerians abroad and appreciate our Chairman, Dr. Allen Onyema, whose enduring patriotism and humanitarian convictions continue to position Air Peace as a dependable national asset in times of need,” Osifo-Whiskey said.

He described the successful completion of the second evacuation mission as another milestone in the airline’s growing record of humanitarian interventions across Africa and beyond.

According to him, Air Peace has carried out more than 16 humanitarian and emergency evacuation missions since it commenced operations, deploying its aircraft and personnel to assist governments and organisations in responding to conflicts, natural disasters, and other humanitarian emergencies.

He noted that the airline has consistently deployed its fleet to evacuate vulnerable populations from crisis-hit regions, reinforcing its reputation as Nigeria’s foremost humanitarian airline.

Osifo-Whiskey attributed the carrier’s humanitarian philosophy to the vision of its founder and chairman, Dr. Onyema, whose commitment to national service and African solidarity, he said, has continued to shape the airline’s operations beyond commercial aviation.

The latest evacuation comes amid heightened anti-immigrant demonstrations across South Africa, where thousands of protesters marched in major cities, including Johannesburg and Durban, demanding the removal of undocumented foreign nationals.

Although South African authorities deployed thousands of police officers, tactical units, and helicopters to maintain order and prevent violence, concerns over possible xenophobic attacks prompted several African governments, including Nigeria, to organise voluntary evacuation programmes for their citizens.

The Federal Government has also disclosed plans to seek compensation for Nigerians who were forced to abandon businesses, vehicles, and other valuable assets while fleeing the renewed anti-immigrant tensions.

Acting Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Alexander Ajayi, said Nigerian authorities have begun documenting properties and investments left behind by returnees as part of efforts to pursue compensation claims with the South African government.

Air Peace reaffirmed its commitment to supporting government initiatives aimed at protecting Nigerian citizens, pledging to continue deploying its world-class fleet whenever required in the service of humanity, national development, and emergency response.