Featured
DSS Nabs Man over Assassination Attempt on Peter Obi
Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) has detained a man in connection with the recent attack and alleged assassination threats targeting Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
According to AIT, the shooting incident took place on February 24, 2026, in Benin City, Edo State, during a political gathering attended by Obi and several figures from the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The meeting was hosted by former APC National Chairman, John Oyegun. Gunmen reportedly opened fire at the venue, causing panic and forcing attendees to disperse for safety.
According to security sources, shortly after the attack, an individual identified as Udeme Monday Stephen allegedly took to social media claiming responsibility and issuing additional threats against Obi, warning of further violence.
Intelligence officials reportedly initiated swift investigations, employing digital tracing and forensic tools that led to the arrest of the 26-year-old suspect in Rivers State. He is said to be a teacher at a private secondary school in the Eliozu area of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.
The suspect remains in DSS custody and is expected to face prosecution. The agency reiterated its commitment to responding to credible threats and safeguarding lives and national interests without bias.
Featured
Tinubu Nominates Oyedele As Minister of State for Finance, Moves Anite-Uzoka to Budget Ministry
A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga, has announced that “President Bola Tinubu has nominated Taiwo Oyedele as the minister of state for finance, replacing Doris Anite-Uzoka.
“Mrs Anite-Uzoka will now move to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, as the Minister of State, her third portfolio in the administration.
“President Tinubu has today conveyed the nomination of Mr Oyedele to the Senate for confirmation in a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.
“Until President Tinubu nominated him as a minister, Mr Oyedele from Ikaram, Akoko, Ondo State, was the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, which overhauled Nigeria’s tax system.
“Mr Oyedele, 50, is an economist, accountant and public policy expert.
“He attended Yaba College of Technology, where he obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in accountancy and finance. He attended Oxford Brookes University and earned a BSc in applied accounting.
“He also completed executive education programmes at the London School of Economics, Yale University, the Gordon Institute of Business Science, and the Harvard Kennedy School.
“Mr Oyedele spent 22 years of his working career at PwC, joining in 2001 and rising to become the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader.
“Mr Oyedele is also a professor at Babcock University in Ogun State and a visiting scholar at the Lagos Business School.”
Featured
Defection: Atiku’s Son, Adamu, Resigns As Adamawa Commissioner
Adamu Abubakar, the first son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has resigned as Adamawa State’s commissioner for works and energy development, days after Governor Ahmadu Fintiri defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.
The timing is pointed. Fintiri announced his defection to the APC in a statewide broadcast last Friday, saying his cabinet and the PDP’s state structure had moved with him. Within 24 hours, 22 commissioners and special advisers publicly announced they were following suit. Abubakar, whose father remains one of the PDP’s most prominent national figures, was not among them.
In a statement issued Monday night, Abubakar’s media aide Abdulaziz Jauro said the former commissioner thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve and pledged continued loyalty to the administration’s developmental agenda. He also expressed gratitude to his father “for granting him the moral support and blessing to serve the people of Adamawa State” — a line that, read in context, suggests Atiku was consulted on the decision.
Abubakar said his resignation was not a withdrawal from public life. “This does not mark the end of his commitment to public service,” the statement read, “but rather the beginning of new avenues for developmental collaboration.”
The resignation leaves unresolved the question of whether it reflects a political break with the governor over his defection or a personal decision unconnected to the broader party realignment now reshaping Adamawa’s political landscape.
Featured
Shiites Protest in Kano over Killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, on Sunday, took to the streets of Kano metropolis to protest the killing of the Supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following a joint attack by the US-Israel on Saturday.
The demonstrators, who are simply known as Shiites, trooped out in their numbers at about 2.30pm in and trekked from the Fegge Central Mosque the Islamic Movement headquarters situated at Kofar Waika in the State capital.
The demonstration, adjudged peaceful, lasted for about two hours, terminating after 4.00pm.
The demonstration was followed by speeches by their scholars that spoke about the state of affairs in the Middle East and its implications on the rest of the world. A special prayer was also offered seeking Allahs intervention for the people of Iran.
The Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abudulhi Haruna Kiyawa, resisted attempts to persuade hims for official reaction to the demonstration.
Tinubu Nominates Oyedele As Minister of State for Finance, Moves Anite-Uzoka to Budget Ministry
Defection: Atiku’s Son, Adamu, Resigns As Adamawa Commissioner
Senate Rescinds Resolution Seeking Sack of Magaji As CAC Registrar-General
Israel Declares Hezbollah Leader Marked Target
DSS Nabs Man over Assassination Attempt on Peter Obi
NELFund Extends Deadline for Student Loan Applications Nationwide
Saudi Arabia Shuts Down One of World’s Largest Oil Refinery after Iran’s Drone Strike
Prof Jide Owoeye: When a Distinguished Academic Turns 70
Many Killled, Houses Torched As Terrorists Unleash Deadly Attacks on Adamawa Communities
The Oracle: Entertainment is the Next Hope for Nigeria After Oil (Pt. 2)
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Cut Off from Contact, Fate Unknown
Fubara Appoints New SSG, Chief of Staff
Opposition Parties Reject 2026 Electoral Act, Demand Fresh Amendment
Beyond the Vision: The Alchemy of Turning Ideas into Execution
Trending
-
Boss Of The Week3 days ago
Prof Jide Owoeye: When a Distinguished Academic Turns 70
-
Featured6 days ago
Many Killled, Houses Torched As Terrorists Unleash Deadly Attacks on Adamawa Communities
-
The Oracle4 days ago
The Oracle: Entertainment is the Next Hope for Nigeria After Oil (Pt. 2)
-
Middle East3 days ago
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Cut Off from Contact, Fate Unknown
-
News6 days ago
Fubara Appoints New SSG, Chief of Staff
-
Headline5 days ago
Opposition Parties Reject 2026 Electoral Act, Demand Fresh Amendment
-
Opinion3 days ago
Beyond the Vision: The Alchemy of Turning Ideas into Execution
-
Islam5 days ago
Friday Sermon: Reflections on Ramadan 2: The Taraweeh Conundrum