There Was No Coup in Guinea-Bissau, Goodluck Jonathan Insists
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has sensationally claimed that there was no coup in Guinea-Bissau.
Jonathan believes the coup announced on Wednesday, as the country’s presidential election result was about to be announced, was ceremonial, wondering how a sitting President would announce a coup.
General Horta Inta-A Na Man was sworn in on November 27, 2025, following a military coup that deposed Umaro Sissoco Embaló.
Jonathan feels that Embaló, a former senior military officer himself, cannot be so easily overthrown, insisting that something fishy played out.
Jonathan had been in Guinea-Bissau as part of a joint election observer mission deployed by the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, and the West African Elders Forum to monitor the presidential and legislative elections.
But military authorities in the country on Wednesday declared they had assumed full control of the country.
They also announced the suspension of all electoral activities and the immediate closure of national borders.
“Because, for two things: it is the president, President Embaló, who announced it. And specifically what happened in Guinea-Bissau, I wouldn’t call it a coup. It was not a coup. Maybe some people describe it as not quite… for want of a better word, I will say, maybe a ceremonial coup, because for two things: it is the president, President Embaló, that announced it, before later the military man came up to address the world that they were in charge.
“Then Embaló had already announced it, which is strange — not only announcing the coup but, while the coup took place, he was using his phone and addressing media organizations across the world that he had been arrested.
“I mean, I’m a Nigerian close to 70 years, and I know how they keep heads of state when a coup takes place.
“Recently, I was a mediator in Mali, and within that period, we had a military coup. Militaries don’t take over government and the sitting president that they overthrow would be allowed to be addressing press conferences and announcing that they are being arrested.
“Who is fooling who? Basically, what happened in Guinea-Bissau is quite disturbing to me, who believes in democracy. In fact, I feel more pains than the day I called Buhari to congratulate him when I lost the election.”
FG Must Urgently Deploy Modern Technology to Curb Killings – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that Nigerians owe no one an apology for seeking assistance from the international community to tackle the country’s insecurity, stressing that lives are being lost daily regardless of religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation.
Speaking on Friday night at the ongoing Plateau Unity Christmas Carols and Praise Festival in Jos, Obasanjo said the Federal government must urgently deploy modern technology to curb killings, noting that with technology, no criminal should be beyond the reach of security agencies, as the country has the capacity to take them out.
“In these days of technology, there should be nobody who can hide after committing a crime,” he said. “Before I left government, we had the capacity to pick up anybody in Nigeria once identified… Every Nigerian life matters, whether Christian, Muslim or pagan. Nigerians are being killed; this must stop.”
He insisted Nigerians have the right to seek international partnership if domestic efforts fall short, arguing that saving lives must remain the nation’s priority.
Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who also addressed the gathering, reassured citizens that Nigeria would overcome its current trials. “By the grace of God, those who want Nigeria destroyed will not succeed,” he declared, praying that national and state leaders continue to receive strength and wisdom to act rightly.
The governor said the annual carol event was inspired by the vision of uniting the people of Plateau through worship and thanksgiving. “God is delighted when we come together in unity to exalt His name,” he said. “Despite all odds, we are gathered again this year to celebrate the goodness of God in the land of the living.”
Mutfwang welcomed dignitaries in attendance, including former President Obasanjo; General Lawrence Onoja (rtd.); former Governors of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye and Jonah Jang, who attended with his wife, Ngo Talatu; former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; former Governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna; former Chief of Defence Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd.); and the GOC 3 Division, Major General Folorunsho Oyinlola, among others.
Expressing delight in the diversity of worshippers, the governor said Plateau citizens put aside denominational differences to worship under one banner. “With unity, we will shut the door against the enemy that troubles us,” he said.
The event featured ministrations from renowned gospel artistes including Buchi, Uche Etiaba, Pastor Chingtok, and choirs drawn from various denominations.
Military Coup: Jonathan, Other Leaders Trapped in Guinea-Bissau
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is among dozens of African leaders stranded in Guinea-Bissau after the military seized power and suspended the country’s electoral process on Wednesday.
Jonathan is part of a 36-member joint election observation mission of the African Union (AU), ECOWAS and the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) deployed to monitor Sunday’s presidential election.
The coup unfolded after both incumbent President Umaro Embaló and his main challenger, Fernando Dias, separately claimed victory even though the electoral commission had not released official results. Soldiers subsequently took control of state institutions, closed all borders and shut down airports.
In a joint statement, the observer mission said it was “deeply concerned” about the military intervention, calling it “regrettable” that the takeover came shortly after meeting the two top candidates, who had assured them they would respect the will of the voters.
The mission urged the AU and ECOWAS to take urgent steps to restore constitutional order and demanded the immediate release of all detained officials.
The delegation is scheduled to depart Guinea-Bissau on November 29, though it is unclear whether the airport shutdown will affect their exit.
Wike, Bala Mohammed: The Secretariat They’re Fighting Over Today is a Product of Atiku – Fabiyi
PDP chieftain Oladimeji Fabiyi has disclosed that the Wadata Plaza national secretariat, which a faction loyal to Nyesom Wike, and another faction loyal to Seyi Makinde and Bala Mohammed, are now battling to control, exists because of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s financial contributions.
Fabiyi made this revelation during an interview with Symfoni TV, stressing that those leading the current conflict are fighting over an asset built through Atiku’s personal resources. He said the violent confrontation at the party secretariat reflects the extent of the PDP’s collapse.
He noted that the party has experienced internal crises before, but the recent breakdown, marked by thugs, tear gas, police intervention, and opposing factions nearly engaging in fistfights, shows that the party’s foundation is now shaking. According to Fabiyi, the struggle for dominance has escalated into a battle of ego, not ideology or service.
Fabiyi warned that the PDP is moving at “supersonic speed to self-destruct” because none of the faction leaders, Wike, Makinde, or Bala Mohammed, are willing to back down.
He argued that these same actors once united to fight Atiku, a man he described as a foundational pillar of the party. Fabiyi said Atiku donated N500 million in 1999 to stabilize the PDP and funded the construction of the National Secretariat they’re now fighting over.
In his words, “When you guys were together, fighting the man (Atiku Abubakar) who was not fighting you. The man who built the party. Who used his resources. Somebody who could give a party 500 million in 1999.”
“Would you tell me that was a poor man? Atiku Abubakar was not a poor man when he released 500 million Naira for this party. The secretariat they are fighting over today was a product of Atiku Abubakar. They should come and controvert me.”
“When there was an issue of accommodation, Atiku stepped in the gap. So we need to let people know all of this. Because Atiku is not a noise maker like them.”
“He is not a man that is known for frivolities or jamborees like them. So where is he going to come there? So this secretariat they are fighting over, somebody built it.”
