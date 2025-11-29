There Was No Coup in Guinea-Bissau, Goodluck Jonathan Insists

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has sensationally claimed that there was no coup in Guinea-Bissau.

Jonathan believes the coup announced on Wednesday, as the country’s presidential election result was about to be announced, was ceremonial, wondering how a sitting President would announce a coup.

General Horta Inta-A Na Man was sworn in on November 27, 2025, following a military coup that deposed Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

Jonathan feels that Embaló, a former senior military officer himself, cannot be so easily overthrown, insisting that something fishy played out.

Jonathan had been in Guinea-Bissau as part of a joint election observer mission deployed by the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, and the West African Elders Forum to monitor the presidential and legislative elections.

But military authorities in the country on Wednesday declared they had assumed full control of the country.

They also announced the suspension of all electoral activities and the immediate closure of national borders.

“Because, for two things: it is the president, President Embaló, who announced it. And specifically what happened in Guinea-Bissau, I wouldn’t call it a coup. It was not a coup. Maybe some people describe it as not quite… for want of a better word, I will say, maybe a ceremonial coup, because for two things: it is the president, President Embaló, that announced it, before later the military man came up to address the world that they were in charge.

“Then Embaló had already announced it, which is strange — not only announcing the coup but, while the coup took place, he was using his phone and addressing media organizations across the world that he had been arrested.

“I mean, I’m a Nigerian close to 70 years, and I know how they keep heads of state when a coup takes place.

“Recently, I was a mediator in Mali, and within that period, we had a military coup. Militaries don’t take over government and the sitting president that they overthrow would be allowed to be addressing press conferences and announcing that they are being arrested.

“Who is fooling who? Basically, what happened in Guinea-Bissau is quite disturbing to me, who believes in democracy. In fact, I feel more pains than the day I called Buhari to congratulate him when I lost the election.”