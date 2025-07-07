Senator Natasha Vows to Resume at Senate on Tuesday

The Federal government has listed for sale two aircraft from Nigeria’s presidential air fleet, including a nearly two-decade-old Boeing 737‑700 Business Jet (BBJ), through Swiss-based AMAC Aerospace in Basel.

According to reports, the BBJ—acquired in 2005 during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration for $43 million—has become increasingly expensive to maintain and raised safety concerns, especially following a mechanical incident during an official trip to Saudi Arabia in April 2024.

The aircraft was officially listed for sale on U.S.-based aviation marketplace Controller.com, though no asking price was made public.

The jet has served Nigerian presidents for 19 years and was recently replaced by a refurbished Airbus A330-200, acquired in mid-2024 for approximately $100 million.

Despite undergoing partial refurbishment in July 2024, including C1-C2 inspections, updated carpeting, and upgrades to the first-class seating area, the BBJ remains costly to operate.

It is also not enrolled in any engine maintenance program, with its two CFM56-7BE engines currently operating under “on condition” status, meaning they are not guaranteed by a performance coverage plan.

The aircraft features a five-zone interior configuration with capacity for 33 passengers and eight crew members.

Highlights include a VIP stateroom with a bed and private lavatory, a four-seat conference area, full-service forward and aft galleys, four lavatories, and Ka-Band Wi-Fi powered by a Honeywell MCS-7000 system.

Entertainment options include several large monitors across different cabin sections, while avionics include advanced communication, navigation, and safety systems from Rockwell Collins, Honeywell, and other top manufacturers.

The BBJ is also fully compliant with ADS-B, CPDLC, FANS-1/A, and RVSM standards.

Powered by two CFM56-7BE engines with over 3,800 hours of flight time each, the aircraft also features an intercontinental range, thanks to eight auxiliary fuel tanks with a combined capacity of 70,000 pounds.

The BBJ is undergoing B1-B2 inspections in Basel, Switzerland, where it retains its original 2005 paint scheme—white with green accents symbolizing the Nigerian flag.

In addition to the BBJ, the federal government is reportedly planning to list a second aircraft from the fleet, although details have not been made public.

Nigeria’s Presidential Air Fleet, overseen by the Nigerian Air Force and Office of the National Security Adviser, includes 10 aircraft—seven fixed-wing jets and four helicopters. At least three of the fixed-wing aircraft are said to be unserviceable.

Both the Buhari and Tinubu administrations had pledged to streamline the air fleet for cost efficiency amid economic challenges and public scrutiny.

Since February 2025, President Bola Tinubu has been flying aboard a San Marino-registered BBJ (T7-NAS) pending the final delivery and customization of the Airbus A330-200, which was recently sent to South Africa to receive a new livery and additional refurbishments.

Relorts further said the AMAC Aerospace, which facilitated the Airbus purchase, is also handling the sale process for the BBJ-737.

Interested buyers have been asked to contact the firm directly for pricing and further inquiries.