Senator Natasha Vows to Resume at Senate on Tuesday
The Federal High Court in Abuja voided her suspension and ordered her immediate reinstatement, describing the disciplinary action by the Senate as “excessive, unconstitutional, and a violation of her constituents’ rights.”
Justice Binta Nyako fined Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan N5 million for contempt of court due to a Facebook post that violated an interim injunction issued on March 4, 2025.
This injunction barred all parties from making public or social media comments about her suspension.
The court ruled that the senator’s Facebook post from April 27, which was a satirical apology to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, violated a court order.
Natasha’s legal team argued the post was unrelated to the case and referred to personal sexual harassment allegations made on live television.
However, the court disagreed, stating the post was tied to the ongoing proceedings.The court overturned the suspension, stating that the Senate’s disciplinary action lacked constitutional validity and called for a revision of its internal procedures to align with democratic norms and the rights of elected representatives.
Justice Nyako noted that legislators must attend at least 161 sitting days per legislative year and emphasised that the six-month suspension denied the people of Kogi Central effective representation.
Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March after a dispute over seating arrangements in the Senate and later accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment, escalating political tensions.
FG Puts Up Two Presidential Jets for Sale in Switzerland
The Federal government has listed for sale two aircraft from Nigeria’s presidential air fleet, including a nearly two-decade-old Boeing 737‑700 Business Jet (BBJ), through Swiss-based AMAC Aerospace in Basel.
According to reports, the BBJ—acquired in 2005 during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration for $43 million—has become increasingly expensive to maintain and raised safety concerns, especially following a mechanical incident during an official trip to Saudi Arabia in April 2024.
The aircraft was officially listed for sale on U.S.-based aviation marketplace Controller.com, though no asking price was made public.
The jet has served Nigerian presidents for 19 years and was recently replaced by a refurbished Airbus A330-200, acquired in mid-2024 for approximately $100 million.
Despite undergoing partial refurbishment in July 2024, including C1-C2 inspections, updated carpeting, and upgrades to the first-class seating area, the BBJ remains costly to operate.
It is also not enrolled in any engine maintenance program, with its two CFM56-7BE engines currently operating under “on condition” status, meaning they are not guaranteed by a performance coverage plan.
The aircraft features a five-zone interior configuration with capacity for 33 passengers and eight crew members.
Highlights include a VIP stateroom with a bed and private lavatory, a four-seat conference area, full-service forward and aft galleys, four lavatories, and Ka-Band Wi-Fi powered by a Honeywell MCS-7000 system.
Entertainment options include several large monitors across different cabin sections, while avionics include advanced communication, navigation, and safety systems from Rockwell Collins, Honeywell, and other top manufacturers.
The BBJ is also fully compliant with ADS-B, CPDLC, FANS-1/A, and RVSM standards.
Powered by two CFM56-7BE engines with over 3,800 hours of flight time each, the aircraft also features an intercontinental range, thanks to eight auxiliary fuel tanks with a combined capacity of 70,000 pounds.
The BBJ is undergoing B1-B2 inspections in Basel, Switzerland, where it retains its original 2005 paint scheme—white with green accents symbolizing the Nigerian flag.
In addition to the BBJ, the federal government is reportedly planning to list a second aircraft from the fleet, although details have not been made public.
Nigeria’s Presidential Air Fleet, overseen by the Nigerian Air Force and Office of the National Security Adviser, includes 10 aircraft—seven fixed-wing jets and four helicopters. At least three of the fixed-wing aircraft are said to be unserviceable.
Both the Buhari and Tinubu administrations had pledged to streamline the air fleet for cost efficiency amid economic challenges and public scrutiny.
Since February 2025, President Bola Tinubu has been flying aboard a San Marino-registered BBJ (T7-NAS) pending the final delivery and customization of the Airbus A330-200, which was recently sent to South Africa to receive a new livery and additional refurbishments.
Relorts further said the AMAC Aerospace, which facilitated the Airbus purchase, is also handling the sale process for the BBJ-737.
Interested buyers have been asked to contact the firm directly for pricing and further inquiries.
Adeleke Debunks APC Defection Rumours, Reiterates PDP Membership
Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has reaffirmed his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and denied reports of his decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The state governor noted with concern the widespread rumour and has reassured his supporters and admirers that he remains a member of the PDP and the leader of the party in the state.
Governor Adeleke, who restated his preoccupation with the implementation of the administration’s five point agenda urged Osun people to ignore fake news, promising more delivery of good governance and democratic dividends.
“I assure the good people of Osun that I remain part and parcel of the PDP family. I am not defecting to any party”, the governor was quoted as clarifying.
Court Orders Senate to Recall Senator Natasha
Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Senate to recall the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.
Delivering judgement, Justice Nyako described as excessive the six-month suspension that was imposed on the lawmaker by the Senate.
The judge faulted the provision in Chapter 8 of the Senate Standing Rules, as well as Section 14 of the Legislative Houses, Powers, and Privileges Act, declaring both to be overreaching.
The court also held that Senate President Godswill Akpabio was not wrong to have denied Senator Natasha, who was not in the official seat that was allotted to her, the opportunity to speak during plenary. The court asked her to apologise to the Senate.
Justice Nyako added that the two pieces of legislation failed to specify the maximum period that a serving lawmaker could be suspended from office.
According to the court, since lawmakers have a total of 181 days to sit in every legislative cycle, the six-month suspension handed to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was equivalent to pushing her away from her responsibilities to her constituents for approximately 180 days.
It held that though the Senate has the power to punish any of its members who err, such sanction must not be excessive to deprive the constituents of their right to be represented.
Justice Nyako equally dismissed Akpabio’s contention that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit, which he said bordered on an internal affair of the Senate.
Earlier in the ruling, the court imposed a ₦5 million fine on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for violating its order, which barred the parties from making public statements about the subject matter of the suit.
It further ordered her to publish an apology within seven days in two national dailies.
Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is also facing two separate cases of cybercrime and defamation in two separate courts in the nation’s capital.
