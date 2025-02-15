Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba is Ready for Freedom

By Kayode Emola

As Yoruba, we must understand that the Nigerian political setting is a game, and it is only those who are observant that will overcome it. For far too long, we have lived our lives as though little things do not matter, but those little things add up to bigger problems for us later down the line.

We have seen recently how some Islamic clerics in Yorubaland started to advocate for the Sharia penal code to be implemented in Yorubaland. At first, they claimed it was just an innocent law that would be implemented solely for those consenting Muslims who subscribe to it.

However, we know this is not true, and the real intention of these unscrupulous people is to take Yoruba for a ride. Part of their claim for introducing the Sharia is to allow Muslims in Yorubaland the opportunity to wear hijab. I have not seen where in Yorubaland Muslims are not allowed to wear hijab. Even in some Catholic schools in Yorubaland, Muslim girls are allowed to wear hijab, therefore the claims of these Yoruba traitors are unfounded.

When a protest was staged a few weeks ago to reject Sharia in Oyo state by we Yoruba, these hideous monsters went on to the next phase of their agenda by surreptitiously trying to implement the Sharia in several other Yoruba states. When we rose to the occasion last Tuesday to resist the Sharia court being implemented in Ekiti state, it forced the Sultan to speak out.

Alas, there was evidence that the Fulani north was the brain behind the introduction of Sharia in Yorubaland. They want to do this to show the world that Nigeria is an Islamic country. The most bizarre thing is that all our Yoruba politicians, traditional leaders, and leaders of thought kept mute.

It was only when the youths started shouting from the rooftop that our politicians started to get the message. We saw how Nigeria deceptively stole the sovereign power from our traditional leaders by implementing policies that made them irrelevant. Their unsuspecting attitude affected their way of life and those of ours, and if care is not taken it might affect our children.

Therefore, we must all rise and rid ourselves of this menace called Nigeria before the Fulani north imposes more devastating poverty on us. We have a golden opportunity now to tell the world we do not want to be a part of the Islamisation agenda of the Fulani and their Arab backers. We must resist it with every fiber of our being and do everything we can to build a free society for our children in a free Yorubaland.

Resisting this menace is not just by pushing back with rhetoric, it must be backed by action and the only action that is necessary now is one that calls for the total disintegration of Nigeria. It’s time to push harder for our exit from Nigeria and God willing this time around we shall breakthrough.

We Yoruba cannot continue to feed this monstrous Nigeria that gives us nothing but destruction. We must realise that the only way to protect the lives and properties of our people is by exiting Nigeria. Once we exit, we can make laws that govern everyone equally so that everyone is bound by the same legal system.

As it is in Nigeria, there are multiple laws in place depending on your status in the society. The former Governor of Kano state Ganduje was caught collecting bribes which was recorded for the world to see. The reason why his hands were not chopped off till now still beats my imagination considering that Kano state has Sharia law.

This goes to show that what the Sultan is pushing is not actually the introduction of a legal system called Sharia to govern Muslims but a deception to enslave the Yoruba people. As there are no political officers from the north where Sharia is practiced who have ruined this country being tried by the Sharia court, I do not believe that it is a law that we want to welcome in Yorubaland.

It is therefore imperative for us as Yoruba to band ourselves together and say a big ‘NO’ to Nigeria once and for all. We must be emphatic in our message that we do not want to be a part of this mess of a country anymore. The country has shown over several years that it has nothing good to offer its citizens. We cannot continue to pretend that it will one day be a great nation when all the signs show that it is already a failed state.

